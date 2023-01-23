“She’s with Ben now”: Sarah Ferguson believes Lisa Marie Presley died of a broken heart

Singer Lisa Marie Presley recently passed away on January 12, shocking the entire music industry due to her sudden demise. Although it has been confirmed that the 54-year-old died from cardiac arrest, close friend and Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson believes that Presley died after being heartbroken following her son Benjamin's suicide in 2020.

Ferguson and the Storm & Grace artist were best friends for a long time; their relationship began when the latter was residing with her former partner Michael Lockwood in Sussex, England.

The Duchess of York, who was on her way to the singer's funeral in Graceland, Memphis, Tennessee, stated in a recent interview with Page Six on January 21 that Presley is now with her late son. She continued by saying that she was with the late singer and her children when Benjamin committed suicide.

Stating that the late singer's mother and children need support from everyone, Ferguson added:

"She was so proud of them, so proud. She used to write to me saying, 'Yeah, I'm really gushing at how wonderful my children are right now.'"

Following Presley's demise, the 63-year-old paid tribute on Instagram by sharing a picture of them and writing that she will miss saying hello to her every day. She continued:

"You were my sissy, an amazing mother to Ben, Riley, Harper and Finley and a superbly loving daughter to Priscilla. You have been my devoted friend for many years and I am here for your family to support and love them. I am deeply saddened my sissy, you are in my heart."

Lisa Marie Presley died after suffering a cardiac arrest

Lisa Marie Presley passed away on January 12, 2023, from a sudden cardiac arrest. (Image via Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images)

Lisa Marie Presley, who was hospitalized at West Hills Hospitals and Medical Center at the time of her death, was found unresponsive in her bedroom by her housekeeper.

Reportedly, her ex-husband, who had just arrived after dropping their kids off at school, gave her CPR. Soon after, paramedics received a call from her residence in Calabasas, California.

Presley was given a temporary pacemaker and was in an induced state of coma in the ICU. Her condition was confirmed to be critical and she was pronounced dead the same day later.

Paul 🍎 @HeathenOnEarth_



Her last interview only two days ago at the Golden Globes. RIP Lisa Marie Presley.Her last interview only two days ago at the Golden Globes. RIP Lisa Marie Presley.Her last interview only two days ago at the Golden Globes. 😢 https://t.co/DVyMEdwZQE

Presley was suffering from a few health problems over the last few years, including frequent back pain, due to which she had to cancel some of her tours. Her addiction to opioids, which was prescribed by doctors, also affected her, following the birth of her daughters in 2008.

The late singer appeared on the red carpet of this year's Golden Globe Awards just two days before her death, where she seemed unsteady and had to take the help of her friend Jerry Schilling to stand upright. She was also seen having some problems while walking down the steps at the venue.

Presley's family has a long history of cardiac problems, as her father, rock legend Elvis Presley, and grandfather died from heart attacks as well.

Lisa Marie Presley tied the knot four times during her lifetime

Born on February 1, 1968, Lisa Marie Presley released her first album, To Whom It May Concern, in April 2003. This was followed by Now What in April 2005 and Storm & Grace in May 2012.

Lisa's albums have always managed to reach the top of the Billboard 200 chart. She also gained recognition for her other singles like Lights Out, Sinking In, Dirty Laundry, Idiot, Thanx, among others.

The late singer tied the knot four times in her lifetime, first getting married to Danny Keough in October 1988. The pair had a daughter and son and they separated in May 1994. She then married Michael Jackson the same year, but they divorced in 1996, due to irreconcilable differences.

Lisa Marie Presley then got engaged to John Oszajca in November 1998 and the couple tied the knot in August 2002. However, they soon divorced in 2004. She finally married Michael Lockwood in January 2006 and the couple soon welcomed twins Harper and Finley in October 2008, however, they separated in 2016.

Poll : 0 votes