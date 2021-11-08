Deux on 'Shark Tank': How did founder Sabeena Ladha raise $1 million in seed round?

Shark Tank Season 13 will air its next episode this week, including interesting start-ups such as Deux, Fish Fixe, Hello Prenup, and Hidrent. Although all the business deals are set to impress the Shark Tank judges, Deux might touch the investors as well as the audience’s hearts.

Deux is a plant-based functional foods company that combines cookies with immunity-boosting ingredients. This good-for-you cookie, or cookie dough (this is how Deux is pronounced) start-up, was founded by Sabeena Ladha.

Through social media, mainly Instagram, her company turned out to be a success last year. In fact, Shark Tank’s Deux recently raised $1 million in a seed round.

Deux was invented during COVID-19

Over the past six months, Deux has grown 600% in sales, resulting in million raised in the seed round. Deux was born during the pandemic period, which became the ultimate reason for the company's success.

Speaking about Deux, Ladha said:

“The trend of people getting into the immunity sector was gaining momentum, and I thought ‘what if we add all the immunity vitamins into mini chocolate chip cookies’?”

The cookies are gluten-free and vegan, with immunity-boosting ingredients that also provide collagen support and stress relief.

The reason behind Deux’s success is not just Ladha’s handwork, but also her unique and talented team. Her team consists of executives, investors and entrepreneurs — Erewhon Market CEO Tony Antoci, VC firm M13 co-founder brothers Carter and Courtney Reum, MVMT’s co-founder Jake Kassan, Brandin Cohen (who sold his business Liquid I.V. to Unilever), Lemon Perfect founder and CEO Yanni Hufnagel, and Sway house TikTokers through their fund Animal Capital.

Those who want to shop can go to the website (eatdeux.com) and choose their favorite cookie dough.

Who is Sabeena Ladha from Shark Tank?

Sabeena Ladha, as earlier mentioned, is the founder and CEO of Deux. Before Ladha founded Deux, she gained experience in the food industry by working in multiple high-end companies. She was an employee at Diamond Foods and PepsiCo, where she worked for the popular chip brand, Lays. Ladha has also worked with brands like McKinsey & Company and M13.

Meanwhile, she will appear on Shark Tank Season 13 Episode 7 to pitch her business to the sharks. If her business deal impresses any of the sharks/investors, she might receive millions to expand her company.

On Shark Tank, the judge or investor panel consists of Barbara Corcoran, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, Mark Cuban and Robert Herjavec. The upcoming episode of Shark Tank will also welcome guest shark Nirav Tolia.

The new episode of Shark Tank Season 13 will air on Friday, November 12, at 8.00 PM on ABC.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar