“Devoured his verse”: BTS’ RM’s fans lavish praise on the rapper for his collab track Smoke Sprite with SoYoon

On March 14, BTS’ RM’s much-anticipated collab track Smoke Sprite with Se So Neon’s SoYoon was finally released.

Smoke Sprite is the title track of SoYoon’s second full-length album Episode 1: Love, and the official music video featured BTS’ RM as well. This is his first music release post the successful launch of his debut solo album Indigo in December 2022. Smoke Sprite is composed and written by Se So Neon’s SoYoon and BTS’ leader in their first official collaboration together.

Unsurprisingly, ARMYs took to social media to lavish praise on BTS’ RM and his electrifying appearance on the track. Showering praise on Bangtan’s leader, @nyamjinluv wrote, “Devoured his verse,” further stating that he “left no crumbs.”

BTS’ RM’s fans react to the rapper’s bold verse in the electrifying Smoke Sprite track

BTS’ RM’s fans took to social media to react to the rapper’s much-awaited appearance on SoYoon’s title track Smoke Sprite. From his handsome visuals, charismatic aura, and confidence, ARMYs were in awe of his stunning appearance and self-assurance as he played his part to elevate the song further.

Particularly, the rapper’s bold and daring verses on the electrifying track with the verses “Honey, what you doin' in my bed? Uh, baby, welcome to my favorite place, yes,” has ARMYs sharing some interesting reactions on Twitter.

Fans also noted that he wrote bold and daring lyrics for the collab track Sexy Nukim with the talented indie group The Balming Tiger. At the time, ARMYs lauded BTS’ RM’s lyrical prowess and witty wordplay for merging elements of R&B, pop, and trap.

The music video for Smoke Sprite features visually stunning imagery of Se So Neon’s SoYoon and BTS’ RM in certain extreme conditions like a barren desert or snow-clad mountains, almost making viewers feel like they are in the midst of an action-thriller film. The concept of love is explored in various forms and shapes through the prism of dreams, delusions, fantasy, and realism in SoYoon’s second full-length album Episode 1: Love, her first since So!YoON!, which was released back in 2019.

The track, Smoke Sprite, jointly created by BTS’ RM and So Yoon, delves into a human being’s five senses and how they react when they come in contact with external factors and the different circumstances they are put in.

The song explores the thin line between dreams and reality and whether they are achieved or not. BTS’ RM appears in the music video in the second half and makes a solid impact with a brief but powerful cameo, elevating the track even further with his talent and charisma.

Towards the end, dressed in an all-black iridescent outfit, the two artists stand back to back, performing with vigor and passion as a thin ray of light illuminates their faces.

BTS’ RM reveals whether he is Bottega Veneta’s new brand ambassador or not

BTS’ leader gave a rather honest and candid interview to the Spanish publication El Pais, where he spoke in great detail about BTS, their future, what fans can expect from chapter two, K-pop, and why it is not manufactured, and a few other miscellaneous things.

The BTS leader revealed that, unlike his twenties, when he wore oversized t-shirts, baseball caps, and later high-fashion outfits and branded clothes, he is now over flashy outfits and fads and is fully ready to embrace timeless outfits that never go out of fashion.

“Now I’m into timelessness. I’m over trends. I’m looking for vintage jeans, cotton t-shirts, and natural things that don’t scream ‘Hey, I’m here!’”

The interviewer asked RM if he is being onboarded by the Italian luxury brand Bottega Veneta, and he admitted that he hasn’t been formally approached yet but would love to if given the opportunity. Heaping praise on Bottega Veneta, he revealed that he is drawn to them because they don't follow trends and don’t even post on Instagram.

Although there is no official announcement yet, it is believed that Bottega Veneta may sign RM as their first-ever celebrity brand ambassador.

