Dexter's Laboratory x PUMA MB.03 shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Earlier in 2023, Puma and LaMelo Ball made an official announcement regarding the beginning of the next phase, dubbed Puma MB.03, in their ongoing adventure of working together on a signature shoe line.

Upto this point, the "GutterMelo" NFT sneaker concept has received a great deal of attention from the sneaker community, along with the "La France" and "Toxic" renditions of the model. Now, the latest iteration to join this list, is the collaborative launch with Cartoon Network’s Dexter.

The newly emerged Dexter's Laboratory x Puma MB.03 sneakers are anticipated to enter the footwear scene on December 15, 2023, as per initial reports of House of Heat and other sneaker sources. The official debut date, however, still remains undisclosed.

These sneakers will be offered at a retail price label of $140 for each pair. Interested shoppers can locate them online as well as offline via Puma and a few of its linked retail marketplaces.

Dexter's Laboratory x PUMA MB.03 shoes are covered in multi-colored accents all over

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneaker (Image via Instagram/@snkr_flower)

LaMelo Ball, point guard for the Charlotte Hornets, plans to step onto the court in a new television-inspired effort that is sure to win over the hearts of basketball fans as well as admirers of cartoon TV shows and movies.

Following his past endeavors with Rick and Morty, Ball sets up an interplay featuring different Cartoon Network favorites, namely Dexter's Laboratory, with his iconic Puma MB.03 silhouette.

This latest association encompasses more than just the actual sneakers, staying true to both the personality of the player as well as the tone of the cartoon series. The top is an overwhelming brew of a variety of contrasting dynamic swirls that are meant to evoke Dexter's chaotic experiments and blunders.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, the more unassuming black-and-white pattern featured on the tongue, heel, and liner serves to anchor the layout in a way that allows the vivid aspects of the shoes to stand out even more strikingly. This burst of colors is tempered by the more basic black-and-white arrangement.

Co-branded embellishment on the heels combines the Puma emblem with an image of Dexter, one of the most recognizable figures in the Dexter franchise. A portion of Dexter's Laboratory has been incorporated into the conceptualization of the tongue tags through the fun use of a variety of beakers and other scientific gear.

Dexter and his bubbly sister Dee Dee have been plated all over the inner tongues, which adds a nice finishing touch and makes the inside of tongue flaps a treat for fans.

Expand Tweet

LaMelo Ball's signature line of Puma Hoops footwear and apparel, designated as the MB Collection, is one of the business’ contemporary and probably more prevalent basketball shoes.

The first footwear in the player's MB series, the MB.01, initially appeared in 2021. Following this, in 2022, the partners formally introduced MB.02, their second shoe style in enhanced form. The Puma MB.03, released in the first half of 2023, is the most cutting-edge and unique shoe in the line.

Mark your calendars for the Dexter's Laboratory x PUMA MB.03 shoes that will be accessible in the coming month. Those curious to get their hands on these sneakers are advised to stay tuned to Puma’s official website for timely alerts on their arrival.