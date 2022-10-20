Claire Rehfuss is now in Top-8 of The Amazing Race season 34 with her Big Brother partner Derek Xiao. In episode 5 of the reality show, which aired on October 19, the duo finished the final task of their leg, a puzzle, against the competing team of Luis Colon and Michelle Burgos.

Rehfuss and Xiao ran to the final spot, The Great Temple of Petra, leading the leg, but soon tumbled down. Xiao tried to comfort his partner but she did not stop and ran up until the destination. Host Phil Keoghan was the first to notice blood on Rehfuss's knee.

However, Colon and Burgos won the competition, earning $5000 for the road, while Claire Rehfuss and Derek Xiao came second.

The Amazing Race fans react as Claire tumbles down in the desert

Some The Amazing Race viewers felt that Claire Rehfuss's team could have won the leg if she had not tumbled down in the desert. Fans were surprised to see the duo reach the final pit-spot so early as they had started their race quite late.

However, Rehfuss wasn't the only one who fell. Her partner Xiao also fell during their first task in the desert, but he was seemingly uninjured.

Fans of the duo took to Twitter to express their concern over Claire Rehfuss's injury.

Claire Rehfuss is an AI engineer from Ohio, currently residing in New York. The 26-year-old was supposed to be a substitute for Christie Valdiserri in Big Brother, who then met her partner Derek Xiao in the house. Rehfuss finished 8th in Big Brother.

What happened on The Amazing Race Season 34 episode 5?

Nine teams participated in fifth leg of The Amazing Race to get one step closer to the $1 Million grand prize. They flew to the Kingdom of Jordan for the first time in the history of the show, on a plane. Molly-Emily and Marcus-Michael became the first teams to leave for their task.

The official episode description reads:

"Teams travel to Jordan, where they ride a train and experience a scene reminiscent of the 1963 film "Lawrence of Arabia, " search the Wadi Rum desert and visit the ancient city of Petra."

The teams were then asked to find some spaceship debris at a crash site in the middle of the desert and were provided with a metal detector. Marcus’ team became the first to finish the task. Molly's team was soon joined by Abby-Will, Luis-Michelle and Quinton-Mattie on the site. The third and final group included Derek-Claire, Glenda-Lumumba, Linton-Sharik and David- Aubrey.

The teams clearing the tasks went to Petra, where they were a choice between a detour task: feeding some camels or finishing a puzzle. Marcus and Michael chose the camel-related task. Linton and Sharik were the last team to reach the site of the first task and also chose the camel feeding detour, which involved heavy physical labor.

Luis-Michelle won the leg and $5000. Derek-Claire came second and Michael-Marcus came third. Abby-Will were fourth, followed by Molly-Emily.

Quinton-Mattie surprisingly came sixth and Glenda-Lumumba came seventh. Aubrey and David had a tough time doing both tasks and ranked 8. Linton-Sharik were eliminated.

While bidding adieu, Linton said that he was a proud father and,

"This experience is something that I'll take with me for life"

The Amazing Race airs every Wednesday at 10 pm ET, only on CBS.

