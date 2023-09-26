Did Danielle Cabral throw a drink upside Jennifer Aydin's head? Drama explored as both get suspended from RHONJ

The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral get suspended from the show after they both got into a physical fight with one another. The cast and crew of the show were allegedly present at Teresa Giudice's party when Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral allegedly started arguing verbally which quickly escalated to a physical altercation.

As per US Weekly, Aydin pushed Danielle, and then Danielle threw a beverage on Aydin's head. Furthermore, many reports also claimed that things went south when Jennifer Aydin shared some details about Danielle, and the latter got offended due to the same.

As the two got into a physical spat, security had to step in and ask Danielle to leave the party. As per Yahoo, Jennifer also got bruised.

Since the altercation happened on Thursday, September 21, the schedule for Friday, September 22, was canceled as the production denied shooting or filming with both women. At the same time, many people also pointed out how Jennifer Aydin had unfollowed Danielle after the fight.

Reportedly, Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral were shooting for season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey which was all set to hit the screens in 2024. Fans have been too excited to see Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Joe Gorga, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, and Rachel Fuda apart from Jennifer and Danielle make a comeback soon.

“Gonna be the best one yet”: Social media users reacted as The Real Housewives of New Jersey suspends Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral after the alleged feud

Controversy spreads fast on social media, and something similar happened when the news about the feud between The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral spread on social media. With many posting hilarious reactions, others were divided as some blamed Aydin for the altercation, while some bashed Danielle for spilling the drink on Jennifer.

As an X user, @tvdeets shared the news on social media, here is how the netizens reacted:

Social media users pick sides as The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars get into a physical altercation. (Image via X)

Social media users pick sides as The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars get into a physical altercation: More details revealed as Aydin and Cabral get suspended. (Image via X)

Social media users pick sides as The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars get into a physical altercation: More details revealed as Aydin and Cabral get suspended. (Image via X)

Social media users pick sides as The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars get into a physical altercation: More details revealed as Aydin and Cabral get suspended. (Image via X)

Social media users pick sides as The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars get into a physical altercation: More details revealed as Aydin and Cabral get suspended. (Image via X)

Social media users pick sides as The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars get into a physical altercation: More details revealed as Aydin and Cabral get suspended. (Image via X)

Social media users pick sides as The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars get into a physical altercation: More details revealed as Aydin and Cabral get suspended. (Image via X)

Social media users pick sides as The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars get into a physical altercation: More details revealed as Aydin and Cabral get suspended. (Image via X)

Social media users pick sides as The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars get into a physical altercation: More details revealed as Aydin and Cabral get suspended. (Image via X)

Social media users pick sides as The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars get into a physical altercation: More details revealed as Aydin and Cabral get suspended. (Image via X)

At the moment, neither of the internet personalities have responded to the controversy. Even the production of The Real Housewives of New Jersey has not addressed the issue and has not made it clear when the two women will be returning to set.