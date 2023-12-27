Did Katherine Parkinson star in Doc Martin?

Katherine Parkinson hails from Britain and is well-known for her part in the television sitcom, The IT Crowd. She was also seen in the second series of Doc Martin, portraying Pauline Lamb, the Doc's second-surgery receptionist who's romantically involved with the series' famous character, Al Large (Joe Absolom).

For nearly 17 years, Doc Martin has been an integral part of British television. Played by Martin Clunes, the sitcom is about a vascular surgeon Martin Ellingham who leaves a successful career in surgery because of his fear of blood and moves from London to the picturesque Cornish village of Port Wenn.

When did Katherine Parkinson leave Doc Martin?

Pauline Lamb disappears (Image via IMDb)

Katherine Parkinson starred in the Brit Com, Doc Martin, from 2005 to 2009. Playing Pauline Lamb, the doctor's receptionist, earned her lots of love, so her sudden disappearance from it came as a shock. She was not a mere secretary, sa she became a trained phlebotomist (who tests and draws blood) to help the doctor.

Fans were quite angry when she disappeared after her multiple scenes in series four, having discussed her plans for the organization. She was replaced by a new receptionist Morwenna Newcross (Jessica Ransom) in the fifth series.

It's not uncommon that receptionists never stay long in a job, but according to fans, Pauline deserved a proper farewell scene.

What is Katherine Parkinson doing now?

In 2019, Parkinson started her writing career with the play Sitting. From 2006 to 2013, she played Jen Barber, one of her most popular characters, in The IT Crowd.

Moreover, she also starred in Pandemonium, Defending the Guilty, Humans, Inside No 9 and The Honourable Woman. In 2022, Kathrine Parkinson also starred in the Australian sitcom Spreadsheet, which was said to be quite crude.

In 2023, she played opposite Youssef Kerkour in the anti-romantic comedy, Significant Other, where fate brings the two as neighbors. They do not believe in love anymore. When asked what made her choose the role, she said in an interview with RadioTimes.com:

"I got sent the scripts knowing that Youssef was doing it, and, so, I had the sort of double whammy of that - I've always admired Youssef, and I imagined him when I read it - and we also both had worked with David Sant. He's a director, so that meant he got in touch directly with us both."

This December, Parkinson was seen in Tom Basden's Christmas special British sitcom Here We Go, playing Rachael Jessop.

Who is Katherine Parkinson's husband?

Harry Peacock (Image via IMDb)

Katherine Parkinson got married in 2009 to fellow actor and comedian Harry Peacock, who's popular for playing Lilliputian Royal Guard in Gulliver's Travels. He also played the smug actor Ray Purchase in the sitcom, Toast of London, which was nominated for the Best Comedy Breakthrough Award.

Harry Peacock began his career in the television industry in 2000 and met Katherine in 2003 in a National Theatre studio workshop production, Heart of a Dog. After a three-year-long engagement, they got married in 2009, and have two daughters – Gwendolyn, six, and Dora, eight.

In 2011, Harry made his theatrical debut at the Royal Court in the play Chicken Soup With Barley. Two years later, he costarred with Katherine in the BBC TV sitcom The Kennedys.