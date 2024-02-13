Did Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan unfollow each other on Instagram?

Recently, Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan unfollowed each other on Instagram, fueling separation rumors. Their relationship had been open to public scrutiny owing to the 16-year age gap and Marcus being the son of her ex-husband Scottie’s former Bulls teammate, Michael Jordan.

Along with unfollowing each other, Pippen and Jordan have also subsequently deleted traces of their romantic entanglement from their respective accounts, including festive posts or PDA-filled outings.

The breakup rumor intensified after a cryptic post from Pippen, which she shared on Sunday, February 11. In a now-disappeared Instagram poll, The Real Housewives of Miami fame asked:

“Should your friends unfollow your ex?”

This indicated to fans that something had gone wrong between the couple. Larsa followed up with another cryptic post on Monday. She shared a quote about choosing a man "wisely," which, as reported by People magazine, read:

“The man you choose to be your partner affects everything in your life. Your mental health, your peace of mind, your love inside you, your happiness, how you get through tragedies, your successes, how your children will be raised and much more.”

"They’ll probably get back together": Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan alleged split explored

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan's IG Stories (Image via Instagram/@larsapippen Instagram/@heirmj523)

The unexpected removal of images of each other on their respective Instagram accounts has left Pippen and Jordan fans wondering if their relationship has come to an end. Amid this, People magazine claims they likely parted ways during the Super Bowl weekend. If the report is anything to go by, the alleged split is something that no one in their close circle saw coming. An insider told the aforementioned source,

“It happened Friday or Saturday, but most likely on Saturday. They were just with friends last Thursday or Friday and no one saw any issues and they were happy. They’ll probably get back together."

Expand Tweet

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan have neither confirmed nor denied the split, but the source indicates the wedge “apparently came out of nowhere.” They reportedly added:

“When the emotions settle, it will maybe be fine.”

Since they unfollowed each other, Larsa Pippen has been sharing cryptic posts, while Marcus spent the weekend watching the Super Bowl with his father. In a selfie posted on his Instagram story, Marcus was spotted smiling alongside the six-time NBA champion.

The separation rumors come in as a massive shocker for fans because last year the duo sparked engagement speculation. Larsa Pippen was spotted rocking a ring in Los Angeles, which misled many to believe Marcus had proposed to The Real Housewives of Miami star.

The couple later clarified the status of their relationship on their podcast, Separation Anxiety. Addressing the public spotting, Marcus noted:

“Obviously, we were at dinner the other night, and paparazzi got us leaving the restaurant and asked us if there were wedding plans in the works, and so, I think I responded in a cheeky way.”

Jordan confessed that he was the one who told the photographers that a ceremony was in the works and that the couple had been scouting locations. Larsa revealed she was bombarded with hundreds of messages and calls, congratulating the couple, which she considered “cute” but firmly denied they were “engaged.”

She further explained to their listeners that the jewelry was intended to be a “promise ring” from Marcus. Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan were first linked in September 2022, and they made their relationship official via Instagram on Valentine’s Day 2023. Now, their separation rumor comes just days ahead of Valentine’s Day 2024.

Recently, the duo featured together on Peacock’s hit reality show The Traitors season 2.

