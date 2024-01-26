How long have Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan been together? Relationship timeline explored

Larsa Pippen and her romantic life with Marcus Jordan has been a hot topic of discussion ever since the couple made their relationship official. For those unaware, Marcus is the son of her ex-husband Scottie’s former Bulls teammate Michael Jordan.

The Assyrian-American socialite was married to Scottie for 21 years before filing for divorce in 2018. They tied the knot in 1997 when she was 23, and he was 32. The ex-couple have four children: Scotty Jr, Preston, Justin, and Sophia.

Larsa filed for divorce citing "irreconcilable differences” and their amicable separation was finalized in December 2021. Six months later, the reality star began dating her new beau Marcus and they’ve stayed together roughly for over a year and a half.

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan's relationship timeline

September 2022: Lunch date

The couple was first linked in September 2022 after being spotted having lunch together. According to TMZ, they sat side to side at a Japanese hot spot in Miami for about 45 minutes. Just a day after they made an appearance together at the Rolling Loud music festival in New York City.

October 2022: “We’re friends”

Rumors were at the peak that something was cooking between the pair and a month after their public spotting, Larsa Pippen addressed the speculation during an interaction with People magazine. She labeled them as “just friends” and said

“We've been friends for a few years and that's really what it is. We're friends."

December 2022: “What does Scottie think about their friendship?”

During her appearance on Watch What Happens Live, host Andy asked Larsa Pippen about Scottie’s opinion on her “We’re friends” dynamics with Marcus Jordan. The reality star stated she never discussed the topic with her ex-husband. She also clarified:

“I think a lot of people think that our families were really close and intertwined, and they really weren't.”

January 2023: The kiss and first Instagram post

Larsa and Marcus were spotted kissing outside the W South Beach Hotel, People magazine reported. A couple of weeks later came a coy Instagram post, where Larsa posed alongside Marcus but stayed away from commenting anything about their relationship.

February 2023: Valentine’s Day announcement

The couple finally made their relationship official via Instagram on Valentine’s Day 2023. Marcus shared a sweet photo of Larsa Pippen holding flower bouquets and captioned the post:

“Three words, 8 letters. Happy Valentines Day, Babe.”

That same month Larsa told People magazine how she realised her attraction toward Marcus:

“I think it was one night we went out and there was a girl that was there. She was trying to talk to him, and I was getting jealous over it. It was weird. I was thinking maybe I do really like him. That kind of sealed the deal."

March 2023: Larsa said she’ll change her surname on THIS condition

During The Real Housewives of Miami reunion, Larsa revealed she would change her name if she and Marcus got married:

"I would definitely change my last name for whomever I married, that's for sure."

She also spoke candidly about her physical intimacy with her ex-husband Scottie:

“I was married for 23 years. I've always had s*x 4 times a night. I had s*x 4 times a night every night. I never had a day off, for 23 years."

When host Andy teased, “Marcus has big shoes to fill,” Larsa Pippen noted:

“Well he wears a size 15, shoe so I think he's OK."

June 2023: Separation Anxiety

The couple launched a podcast Separation Anxiety together where they continue to discuss intimate details of their relationship, be it Larsa Pippen disclosing her “toxic” dating trait or Michael Jordan’s comment about their relationship.

August 2023: The engagement rumour

Larsa’s sporting a diamond ring on her ring finger gave rise to speculation that the couple might be engaged. However, Larsa cleared the air on Separation Anxiety and confirmed they are “not engaged” and what she has been wearing is a “promise ring.”

September 2023: The Traitors update

The couple who made frequent appearances on RHOM, also joined the cast of The Traitors season 2 to compete and claim the cash prize of $250,000.

January 2024: Larsa broadcasts intimate details again

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Larsa and Marcus did not shy away from revealing their favorite position to the number of times they make love a night, which they claim was five.

Larsa Pippen currently appears in RHOM season 6 which airs weekly every Wednesday on Bravo.

