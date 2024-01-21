How much is Marcus Jordan worth? Net worth, occupation and all about The Traitors star Larsa Pippen's boyfriend

Marcus Jordan, the son of basketball legend Michael Jordan, has joined The Traitors season 2. He jumped from one Peacock hit show to another after making his debut on The Real Housewives of Miami as the boyfriend of Larsa Pippen. The couple’s relationship will be tested on the smash-hit reality TV series as they compete against each other for the grand prize of $250,000.

Marcus, the second-oldest child of the six-time NBA champion, is a graduate of the University of Central Florida. He rose to fame by playing college basketball for the UFC Knights. Marcus has participated in three basketball seasons and has a degree in hospitality management.

He owns a luxury sneaker and apparel store, Trophy Room, and his net worth is estimated to be around $1.5 million, as per Distractify.

The Traitors star Marcus Jordan’s income sources explored

The primary source of income of Marcus Jordan comes from selling Air Jordans and Nike apparel for high profits. Not only is he the founder of the high-end sneaker store Trophy Room, but Marcus frequently signs endorsement deals with Ace brands. Some of them include Nike, Upper Deck Card Company, Air Jordan, Alife, and Mitchell & Ness.

Notably, Trophy Room was once a physical store located in the Disney Springs retail area of Disney World in Florida. However, now the business has transitioned to an online-only sales basis.

The Traitors stars Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen’s relationship

The couple was first linked in September 2022 after being spotted having lunch together. A month later, Larsa addressed their relationship rumors during an interaction with the People magazine. She labeled them as “just friends” at the time. She said:

"We've been friends for a few years and that's really what it is. We're friends."

However, at the Real Housewives of Miami season 5 premiere party that December, Marcus was spotted accompanying Larsa again and the following month, they were snapped kissing. The couple finally made their relationship official via Instagram on Valentine’s Day 2023. Marcus shared a sweet photo of Larsa holding flower bouquets and captioned the post:

“Three words, 8 letters. Happy Valentines Day, Babe.”

Larsa is on board with changing her last name to Jordan and she confirmed it during the season 5 reunion of RHOM. She said:

“I would definitely change my last name for whomever I married, that’s for sure.”

Marcus and Larsa have a 16-year age gap but the basketball player confirms his family loves his girlfriend. During an interview with EW, The Traitors actor noted:

“I think my family just wants to see me happy. And so as long as I'm happy, they're happy with whoever I’m dating."

Who was The Traitors star Larsa Pippen married to?

Surprisingly, Larsa was previously married to Scottie Pippen, a teammate of Marcus’ father Michael Jordan. They tied the knot in 1997 when Larsa was 23, and Scottie was 32. Notably, he earned his fifth NBA title with the Chicago Bulls that same year and was at the height of his basketball career.

Larsa and Scottie have four children: Scotty Jr, Preston, Justin, and Sophia. The exes stayed married for two decades before filing for divorce in 2016. The couple attempted to reconcile, but Larsa filed for divorce the second time in 2018, citing "irreconcilable differences." Their amicable separation was finalized in December 2021, and the duo now continue to co-parent their minor children together.

The Traitors season 2 episodes air three times on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 9 p.m. ET. This will continue until the last episode will be released on January 26.