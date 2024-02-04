Why did Larsa Pippen boast about having s*x "5 times a night" with Marcus Jordan?

Larsa Pippen has garnered significant traction in the past for making shocking confessions about her intimate s*x life. The latest one was disclosed during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen alongside beau Marcus Jordan. The Real Housewives of Miami star did not hold back from revealing her favorite position and the number of times she makes love a night.

Notably, the revelation came when she participated in the segment “DEFEND! YOUR! ACTIONS”, where Larsa Pippen was made to defend some of the sensational comments she has made in the past. Host Andy brought up one of her famous remarks from RHOM reunion, where she boasted about having s*x “four times a night” with ex-husband Scottie Pippen.

Notably, Larsa’s relationship with Marcus Jordan has been under scrutiny for their 16-year age gap and also for her ex-husband’s close association with Marcus’ father Michael Jordan. For those unaware, Scottie was Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls teammate for years and the duo won multiple NBA championships together.

Larsa Pippen says she has s*x ‘5 times a night’ with Marcus Jordan

When asked to defend the intimate comment about her s*x life with Scottie, Larsa said:

“That's facts. But I also have s*x probably five times a night with the love of my life (Marcus)."

A camera then panned toward Marcus, revealing his smiling face. He claimed the couple makes “way more” love than Larsa made with Scottie. Marcus added:

“I’m very competitive so I like to stay ready.”

Host Andy Cohen, who was blown away by the revelation, enquired if their intimate moves are to “completion”:

“How are you able to complete yourself and keep going?”

Marcus responded it was because he had Larsa as his partner. In the same episode, later the couple also disclosed their go-to position with both agreeing on “do**y style.”

Larsa Pippen’s shocking s*x confession with ex Scottie Pippen

During the RHOM 5 reunion in March 2023, Larsa raised eyebrows while answering the question of who among the cast members has the most s*x. The reality star revealed she had it the most while married to ex-husband Scottie Pippen.

“I was married for 23 years, and I’ve always had s*x like four times a night. So three times a week is nothing. I had s*x four times a night, every night. I never had a day off for 23 years.”

The Assyrian-American socialite was married to Scottie for over two decades before filing for divorce in 2018. They tied the knot in 1997 when she was 23, and he was 32. The ex-couple has four children: Scotty Jr, Preston, Justin, and Sophia.

Andy Cohen teased after her response:

“Marcus has big shoes to fill.”

To which, Larsa said in a beat:

“He (Marcus) wears a size 15 shoe so I think he’s fine.”

Larsa Pippen filed for divorce citing "irreconcilable differences” and the amicable separation was finalized in December 2021. Six months later, the reality star began dating her new beau Marcus and they’ve stayed together roughly for over a year and a half.

They were first linked in September 2022 after being spotted having lunch together. The couple finally made their relationship official via Instagram on Valentine’s Day 2023.

Recently, they participated in Peacock’s competitive show The Traitors season 2, where Marcus Jordan was murdered in episode 3 and Larsa Pippen was banished the next episode.