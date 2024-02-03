"What part of s*x?" - Former Scottie Pippen teammate comically endorses Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan relationship

NBA fans have known the details of Larsa Pippen's relationship with Marcus Jordan since they made it public in December 2022. The couple have created several headlines since then. Their relationship became interesting to most of the people who closely follow their lives.

Before Jordan, however, Larsa was married to six-time NBA champion and former All-Star for the Chicago Bulls, Scottie Pippen. Larsa and Scottie got divorced in 2021. The ex-NBA star was the former teammate of Marcus' father, Michael Jordan. Just as the former teammates' relationship started to go south, Marcus and Larsa started developing a romantic and intimate relationship.

In January 2024, Larsa went public with the details about her intimate life with Marcus. The "Real Housewives of Miami" star lauded the son of the six-time Finals MVP for his stamina in bed. She further shared that they perform sexual acts on each other five times a night.

Her statements have surprised the public, including former Bulls forward-center John Salley. When Salley found out about it, he hilariously commented on the couple's intimate life. The big man said on Vlad TV (YouTube channel) at the 1:56 mark:

"She said the same thing about Scottie. What part of sex? Penetration? He better look out. Because it didn't work for Scottie... In ten years, if all of a sudden he slows down."

Salley then shared his support for their relationship as he considers Larsa a friend. However, he laughed when he heard the rumors that Marcus wanted his father to be the best man when they got married. The former NBA player also said that the pairing of Larsa and Marcus was perfect.

What did Larsa Pippen say about her intimate life with her ex-husband Scottie Pippen?

During a reunion episode of Larsa Pippen's hit reality TV show "The Real Housewives of Miami," she commented on her sexual life with her ex-husband. According to her, she and Scottie would have sex four times a night when they were married.

"I was married for 23 years, I've always had sex like four times a night," she said. "So three times a week is nothing... I had sex four times a night, every night. I never had a day off for 23 years."

She also revealed that the two of them would always be together. During the Bulls' road trips, Larsa would be on the team plane and with her ex. Andy Cohen, the host during the reunion joked about how Marcus would have big shoes to fill.

Larsa quickly responded that Marcus wears a size 15 shoe.

