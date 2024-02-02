Lakers forward's wife Hannah Usman, Larsa Pippen, and more join viral trend with 'Let's see you at 21' snaps

LA Lakers forward Taurean Prince's wife Hanah Usman, Larsa Pippen and more have joined one of the latest trends in social media, the "Let's see you at 21" trend. This trend has led to Instagram stories being awash with nostalgic snapshots of youthful idealism, with people posting throwback photos of themselves back when they were 21 years old.

Hanah Usman - Let's see you at 21 snap Taahirah O'Neal - Let's see you at 21 snap

Larsa Pippen - Let's see you at 21 snap

Yasmine Lopez - Let's see you at 21 snap

There have been at least 3.6 million shares of the 'Let's see you at 21' trend, according to a representative for Meta as it gained traction amongst the millennials.

For millennials, accessing and sharing memories from their 21st year is as simple as a few taps on their screens. However, for older generations, like Boomers or Gen Xers, whose memories may not be as readily digitized, participation may pose a greater challenge.

Larsa Pippen posts bikini pics a month after receiving backlash from fans

Larsa Pippen is a woman of many hats. She is also Scottie Pippen's ex-wife, Michael Jordan's son, Marcus Jordan's girlfriend and an Instagram influencer. Pippen recently posted a new bikini pic, a month after receiving backlash from fans.

In the backlash, some called her out for being overly provocative and using Photoshop to edit her photos. Others supported her, praising her for how stunning she looked in the photograph and calling out her haters.

Pippen deleted the bikini pictures after the fan backlash. She now has shared a new bikini picture a month later, captioned:

"Living for the little sips of happiness."

Pippen is rumored to be getting engaged to Marcus Jordan in the near future, with the two saying they have already discussed it. Speaking on the "Separation Anxiety" podcast, the pair discuss their personal lives in great detail, and Pippen recently mentioned that Jordan would be a great father if they had kids.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!