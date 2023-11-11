"What's the proper time you get engaged?" - Larsa Pippen leaves Marcus Jordan reconsidering choices with podcast topic suggestion

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan have continued to make headlines this weekend as talks of their future engagement resurfaced. While the couple hasn't engaged yet, they have been surrounded by engagement rumors this summer. According to TMZ, photos of Larsa Pippen wearing a ring had caught the attention of both her and Marcus Jordan's family, with many wondering whether the two were engaged.

Marcus Jordan clarified that although the two weren't engaged, an engagement was supposedly in the works. He disclosed on "Separation Anxiety" that some diamond shopping was being done behind the scenes.

There have been no further updates about the potential engagement since. However, Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan will appear in season two of "The Traitor," a reality show wherein contestants compete for $250,000, further fueling engagement talks.

In a recent video, Larsa Pippen addressed some criticism sent the couple's way.

She said,

"I just feel like there's so much that's always said about us, stuff that's inaccurate."

Marcus Jordan chimed in, saying,

"There are several misconceptions about who we are, our background, and how we met. The podcast allows us to put things into our voice."

She suggested the two discuss on their podcast how soon a couple should get engaged after starting to date.

Another thing we should discuss on our podcast is what's the proper time before you get engaged and married.

Marcus Jordan, who had engagement on his mind, quickly responded, saying he believes it all depends.

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan's relationship

As Larsa Pippen is the ex-wife of Michael Jordan's former teammate Scottie Pippen, many have questioned the relationship. At one point, radio personality Van Lathan even went so far as to theorize on Vlad TV that Michael Jordan may have put his son up to dating his teammate's ex-wife.

Of course, the couple have been together for quite some time now, with all indications being that they are head over heels for one another. Considering Larsa is the ex-wife of Marcus Jordan's father's longtime teammate, the relationship has continued to draw plenty of attention.

On one occasion, the couple was filmed at a baseball game where a fan made jokes about the relationship and the awkward connection shared between the two.

Despite any potential awkwardness, Marcus Jordan said on "Pablo Torre Finds Out" that he hopes his father, Michael Jordan, will stand as the best man. The big wedding could air on TV, with Marcus also indicating that the couple has fielded questions from producers given that Larsa Pippen is on "Real Housewives of Miami."

So far, despite the questions, the couple hasn't decided whether or not they want their wedding to be a public affair.