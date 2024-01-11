“You have grown boys”: Larsa Pippen deletes photo after receiving backlash for ‘heavily edited’ photoshop

Larsa Pippen makes headlines either due to her relationship with Marcus Jordan or her appearances on the 'Real Housewives of Miami' reality show. The Instagram influencer also posts images of herself on her social media accounts. In one of these images she was recently seen on the beach wearing a black bikini.

This photograph went viral, with fans calling her out for being provocative and for using photoshop to edit it. Following the backlash, Larsa Pippen deleted the image from her Instagram account.

"Close ur damn legs, act like a lady," a user wrote. "You hae grown boys, please respect yourself," another one wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Holy hell photoshopped. We see you on Miami, we KNOW what your body actually looks like and it’s plastic crap, but go on sis!" another one wrote, cricitizing her for editing the image.

"Don’t need to see all that! Don’t you have teenagers?? Be a role model, Mom!" a user's comment was.

In the meantime, there were others that supported her, praising her for how stunning she was looking in the photograph and calling out her haters.

Expand Tweet

Larsa Pippen says she is not on OnlyFans now because she is 'focused on other things'

Larsa Pippen spends divides her time between her boyfriend Marcus Jordan and her fashion career. Even though she used to be very active on OnlyFans, she has now been taking some time off it. And she has explained why.

"I am focused on my tequila brand and my jewelry line. OnlyFans is on my list still, it is not on the top tier of my priorities now. There’s times I focus on certain businesses more," she recently said, via People.

"I feel I am the kind of person where I am trying to be a great mom to my four kids, I am trying to be a great girlfriend, I am trying to work on all my brands. I am tired. I am tired!"

Larsa Pippen revealed that her relationship with Marcus Jordan also played a role in her stepping away from her OnlyFans page. Pippen revealed that being in a relationship with Jordan has 'slowed down' her desire to spend time on the platform.

Pippen and Marcus Jordan have been dating for several months now and have even considered taking the next step in their relationship and getting engaged.

The reality star has repeatedly opened up about her relationship with the son of the legendary Michael Jordan. It appears that Michael Jordan wasn't initially excited about his son's relationship with Larsa Pippen, who is the ex-wife of Jordan's friend and former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen.

However, it appears he has changed his mind and now approves of his son's relationship with the social media influencer.