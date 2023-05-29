Did Megan Danielle feel American Idol finale results were rigged? Season 21 runner-up shares her thoughts

While everyone speculated that Iam Tongi's win at the American Idol season 21 finale was rigged, Megan Danielle, the show's runner-up, recently came forward and refuted all rumors by saying,

"It was just 'idol' chatter."

Fans have been expressing their discontent ever since American Idol season 21 aired its finale on ABC on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at 8 pm ET. Many have been speculating that the results were rigged. But Megan, the season 21 runner-up, in her first public comments to the New York Post, clarified and said:

"I would say that it isn't just because, you know, I feel like God made all of this happen for a reason. Even if I was first, second, last, whatever…I feel like any of us really deserved it."

The 21-year-old singer completely dismissed the notion of the American Idol season 21 finale being rigged and instead focused on expressing her gratitude for the experience.

"I feel like Iam was deserving": Season 21 runner-up Megan Danielle shares her thoughts on the American Idol finale

Amidst the controversy surrounding the season 21 finale results, Megan Danielle took the opportunity to express her admiration and support for the winner - Iam Tongi.

Iam Tongi, the 18-year-old singer, recently lost his father. Hence, some claimed he won because of sympathy votes. Refuting such claims, Megan Danielle stood by his deserving win and said:

"I feel like Iam was deserving, and he's so humble and so talented. And this was his time, and I'm just super proud of him."

Her genuine happiness for her fellow contestant showed the camaraderie among the American Idol contestants.

Throughout her journey on American Idol season 21, fans got to know about her personal struggles while she went on to give them power-packed performances like renditions of Adele's Easy on Me and Fleetwood Mac's The Chain, among many others.

She opened up about how her father left the family when she was only seven years old, and her beloved grandfather, Chuck Bass, was the one who fueled her passion for music. During the finale, she emotionally performed Journey's Faithfully while tears streamed down her face upon seeing her recently departed grandfather on the screen. However, this moment was edited out from the final cut. She said:

"Watching my grandpa on the screen, I know he's proud of me."

Before her appearance on American Idol, she appeared on The Voice in 2020. She was unsure about Idol, but one of the producers reached out to her via Instagram.

"I chickened out, never wanted to do it, and then I actually got a DM from one of the producers on 'Idol' asking me to audition."

Initially, she had online tryouts, and after clearing those, she faced the American Idol judges - Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie.

Bryan and Richie adored her, but Katy was initially hard on her. However, as Megan Danielle continued to deliver brilliant performances, she won Katy over.

During her American Idol journey, Megan stayed true to her faith and belief. She voiced her opinion to the show's wardrobe department whenever she felt the clothing was too revealing.

"There were some times when maybe they wanted a different outfit. And I'm like, 'Well, you know, I'm more of a classier Christian."

Megan Danielle's experience on American Idol season 21 may have ended with her as the runner-up, but her journey was far from being defined by a sense of defeat. Now, she patiently awaits any opportunity to continue pursuing her passion for music.

American Idol season 21 finale aired on ABC on May 21, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes