Did RHOM star Larsa Pippen ever undergo cosmetic surgery?

Larsa Pippen made her debut in the TV scene in RHOM season 1 in 2011, where she was introduced to the viewers as the wife of NBA champion Scottie Pippen and the mother of their four children. After The Real Housewives of Miami concluded its three-season run on Bravo, the show took a hiatus of eight years.

During the series’ revival in 2021, a lot had changed in Larsa’s life. She was reintroduced living a single life in her lavish Miami home after divorcing Scottie. The returning housewife on season 4 was subjected to ample questions about cosmetic enhancements. Rumors of her getting butt implants created a significant buzz online.

At the RHOM season 4 reunion, host Andy Cohen addressed the comments concerning Larsa Pippen and her surgical procedures. The reality star confirmed she did get a nose job and lip fillers but denied any speculation surrounding a butt lift.

RHOM star Larsa Pippen admits to having three cosmetic enhancements

The reality star cleared the air about what she has changed in her appearance confessing:

“I've had my nose done. I've had my lips done. And that's basically it."

She also admitted to having done a “b**b job” but revealed it happened before the filming of RHOM season 3. Larsa put the rumors of a butt lift to rest with a clear “no” and explained her body appears “tight” because she works out.

She said:

“I literally work out seven days a week. If I show you my photos from five years ago, I was less than 100 pounds. I’m 140 pounds now, so yeah, my legs look thicker than they were, my arms look thicker than [they were]. My whole body has changed. My body’s tight because I work out."

At the reunion, Larsa also called herself a “progressive” woman who believes in following the latest trends. The housewife spoke at length about why she chose to undergo plastic surgery:

“I feel like I’m very progressive. I’m into trends, and I feel like whatever makes me feel good and look good, I’m willing to do. I’m that person. I’m happy with the way I look."

What is the RHOM star up to?

Larsa married Scottie Pippen in 1997 when she was 23, and he was 32. They went on to have four children: Scotty Jr, Preston, Justin, and Sophia. The couple stayed married for two decades before filing for divorce in 2016. They attempted to reconcile, but Larsa filed for divorce the second time in 2018, citing "irreconcilable differences."

Their amicable separation was finalized in December 2021, and the duo now continue co-parenting their minor children. She is currently dating Marcus Jordan, who is the son of Scottie’s former Bulls teammate Michael Jordan. He graduated from the University of Central Florida and owns a sneaker and apparel store called Trophy Room.

Their relationship has been subjected to public scrutiny owing to their 16-year-old age gap and Marcus’ father Michael Jordan’s close association with Scottie Pippen in the past.

Meanwhile, Larsa Pippen is jumping from one Peacock hit show to another. She joined the cast of The Traitors season 2 alongside her boyfriend Marcus Jordan in 2022. The Real Housewives of Miami star and her lover competed for the grand prize of $250,000 on the show.

Larsa Pippen currently appears in RHOM season 6 which airs weekly every Wednesday on Bravo.

Bid farewell to a fan favorite show right here