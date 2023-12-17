Did Sonya Eddy have kids? Daytime Emmy Award 2023 winner family life explored

During the Daytime Emmy Awards in 2023, on daytime TV, the late Sonya Eddy, who played Epiphany Johnson on General Hospital, won the Outstanding Supporting Actress award.

Tyler Ford, Eddy's producing partner and trusted friend, gracefully accepted the honor on her behalf. Eddy's incredible performance went far beyond her last episode, leaving a lasting impact on fans and viewers.

IMDb records show that Eddy, who sadly passed away on December 19, 2022, at 55 years old, didn't have any kids.

Did Sonya Eddy have kids?

Sonya Eddy, the remarkable American actress who played head nurse Epiphany Johnson on General Hospital, had no kids. Reports say that Eddy, who sadly passed away in December 2022 at the age of 55, was also never married.

Besides her amazing time at General Hospital from 2006 to 2022, Eddy made a name for herself on different TV shows and movies, showing off her incredible range. She worked on many other shows like Seinfeld and Glee, significantly impacting the entertainment world.

But, sadly, doctors found an infection they couldn't control and had to put her on life support. It's so tragic that she passed away. Even though she had her fair share of struggles, Eddy still had around $5 million in net worth. Just a month before she passed away, she was pumped about some new projects.

What happened to Sonya Eddy in General Hospital?

Sonya Eddy played Epiphany Johnson on GH (Image via ABC)

Sonya Eddy, who played the head nurse Epiphany Johnson on ABC's General Hospital, passed away on December 19, 2022, at 55. She died from complications related to an infection after a non-emergency surgery.

Eddy, who began starring on General Hospital as Epiphany in 2006, recently wrapped up her incredible 16-year run on the show in November 2022. But she didn't just stick to soaps - she also showed off her versatile talent in TV shows and movies like Inspector Gadget, Barbershop, Daddy Daycare, and Matchstick Men.

Tyler Ford, Eddy's partner in producing, mentioned that she had a planned procedure on December 9 and got out of the hospital on December 11. Tyler highlighted the surprising chain of events that resulted in the unfortunate loss of this adored actress.

Who accepted the Daytime Emmy Award 2023 for Supporting Actress in General Hospital?

Things got pretty emotional during the 2023 Daytime Emmy Awards when Tyler Ford, Sonya Eddy's producing partner and good friend, came up on stage to accept an award on her behalf.

Sonya Eddy, who sadly passed away on December 19, 2022, at 55, was given the Outstanding Supporting Actress award for her fantastic performance as Epiphany Johnson on General Hospital.

The award ceremony started with a touching tribute to Eddy, which set the mood for a whole night of honoring her amazing legacy. It was pretty bittersweet with Tyler Ford there, and he thanked Frank Valentini, the executive producer of General Hospital, for always having Eddy's back.

He also gave the cast and crew a shoutout for accepting Eddy and all her hard work during her 16 years on the show. The touching moment was a great way to recognize Eddy's contribution and her lasting impact on daytime TV.

Among all the heartfelt praises, everyone missed Eddy, which shows how much she touched the hearts of fans and the soap opera community.