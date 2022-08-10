Did Teresa and Luis charge Joe and Melissa for skipping their wedding? RHONJ star’s husband responds

RHONJ star's Teresa Giudice husband Luis "Louie" Ruelas has shut down claims about his wife asking for money from her brother Joe and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga for ditching their wedding on Saturday.

The 48-years-old husband commented on an Instagram post to deny such claims, saying:

“We would never in a million years ask for money from Joe and Melissa – we are not petty. Joe and Melissa were missed.”

On Monday, the rumor mill started churning when Radar Online claimed that the reality star sent a bill to her brother and sister-in-law for skipping the pricey meal at the Chateau Estate in East Brunswick, NJ.

Even her RHONJ co-star and bridesmaid Jennifer Aydin denied the news, tweeting in support of her friend.

Jennifer Aydin @JenniferAydin @Romarneo @M1ChA3L___ This is absolutely not true! If there was a such a “bill”, it would’ve been posted already. Trust and believe @Romarneo @M1ChA3L___ This is absolutely not true! If there was a such a “bill”, it would’ve been posted already. Trust and believe

Joe and Melissa were the only cast members who did not attend Teresa and Luis' lavish wedding ceremony. The couple reportedly spent the weekend on the Jersey Shore.

Why did RHONJ star Teresa's brother Joe and sister-in-law Melissa skip the wedding?

Joe and Melissa decided to skip the wedding at the last minute after things got "very tense" while filming the upcoming RHONJ season 13 finale. The couple did plan on attending the wedding, but they reportedly canceled the plan after Melissa and Joe were upset about Teresa's wedding.

The 43-years-old Melissa found out that she would not be a bridesmaid when Teresa spoke to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live in March. Teresa revealed that she would have eight bridesmaids, but her sister-in-law would not be one of them.

Melissa later shared her reaction on her podcast, Melissa Gorga on Display, and said:

“I did find out on TV that I’m not going to be in Teresa’s wedding and I’m not a bridesmaid, which I’m OK with. I’m fine with [it]. I understand. To each their own.”

She even said:

"I wish her nothing but happiness. I'm very happy that she's happy. I love to see her smile when she's with Louie. Whatever she decides, it's her wedding and I'll be fine with it."

This was not the first time the brother and sister had a falling out. Teresa previously fought with Joe and Melissa after she failed to defend her brother during an argument in season 12. As a result, Joe stormed out of the reunion taping, saying,

"I quit!"

Melissa later revealed that they hadn't spoken to her since the reunion as the RHONJ star has "a harder time being accountable for her actions."

RHONJ Teresa's wedding

Despite her brother and sister-in-law's absence, the reality star enjoyed her wedding on August 6 in front of 220 guests and her "chosen family" at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey. The couple tied the knot after being in a relationship for two years.

The bride walked down the aisle in a Mark Zunino off-shoulder custom-made blush mermaid gown with a long train, crystal, and white beaded gloves to match and embroidered veil with the Italian phrase "Sempre Insieme" (meaning "Always Together") written on it.

The reality star is a mother of four daughters, Gia, 21, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 12, whom she shares with ex-husband Joe Giudice.

