Did The Safeway in Lahaina burn down? Status of businesses affected by Maui wildfires explored

In the wake of the devastating Maui wildfires that began on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, many are left wondering about the extent of the disaster in Lahaina, the town worst affected. State and federal authorities have released a report on the status of businesses in the town.

At the time of the fires, communications with the town were difficult as they had no power, no cell and phone service, and even 911 service was down. As of August 12, at least 80 people were confirmed dead, and around 11,000 were forced to evacuate from the town.

Discussion about Safeway seen online (Image via Twitter/ @BrodieNBCS, @garthr75, @chrislindsay70, @kevinsurance)

Netizens expressed concern for the Lahaina Safeway, a grocery store chain. From reports seen on social media, Safeway seems to be unharmed in the fires.

Additionally, the store released a statement confirming the same but added it remains closed. A Safeway spokesperson also remarked that they are helping employees affected by the fire and would “reopen the store as soon as it’s safe to do so.”

On Wednesday, Hawaii Tourism Authority released a statement requesting any non-essential travelers to leave Maui and further asking anyone planning on coming to Western Maui to reschedule their plans to a later date.

"In the days and weeks ahead, our collective resources and attention must be focused on the recovery of residents and communities that were forced to evacuate their homes and businesses," it said.

An aerial view seen online (Image via Twitter/@digitalphotobuz)

Hawaii governor Josh Green says about 80% of Lahaina was destroyed in the wildfires

Maui is Hawaii's second-biggest island and the destruction in Lahaina is going to have a damaging effect on its tourism. The town's historic Front Street, which was named one of the "Top Ten Greatest Streets" by the American Planning Association, used to draw over 2.1 million people each year. Additionally, the town is also the main cruise ship port in Maui.

Map of properties affected (Image via Twitter/@WATechMillenial)

According to Matthew McKeever with the capital markets team of CBRE in Honolulu, most of the properties, including churches, lost in the fires were of historic significance. Maui County officials added that at least two hotels and several businesses were destroyed. Here is the status of some of such buildings in town:

Maria Lanakila Catholic Church: This historic church along with a rectory next to it remained unharmed by the wildfires. According to reverend Watanabe, they are yet to access the grounds to assess the damage caused by smoke. Pioneer Inn (now owned by Best Western): A historic landmark built in 1901 was razed as per the hotel's website. Lahaina Harbor in front of the Pioneer Inn was destroyed. Lahaina Banyan Tree: Oldest living tree in Maui, planted in 1873. As per videos seen on social media, the tree was burned but remains standing. Waiola Church: Another 200-year-old church was burned in the raging fires. Paia Fish Market: Opened in the late 1980s was burned down in the fires. Whalers Village Center and the open-air Lahaina Gateway both remained standing. Pacific’o Maui: A fine dining restaurant known to have its own farm was destroyed. Kaiser Permanente Lahaina Clinic: As per statements on social media it was lost in the fire. People were diverted to Maui Lani Medical Office and Wailuku Medical Office for medical care. However, Kaiser sent out mobile clinics to provide aid to the town's residents. Ululani’s Hawaiian Shave Ice: Both locations of the local favorite food shop in the town were burned as per a statement seen on its website.

Some Front Street eateries like Kimo’s Restaurant, Cheeseburger in Paradise, and Fleetwood's were confirmed to be destroyed. However, there are no confirmed reports on other businesses.

Additionally, the beachfront Westin Maui Resort and Spa in Ka’anapali, the Sheraton Maui Resort and Spa, and the Ritz-Carlton Maui in Kapalua were closed due to power outages.

Any cancellation fees at the hotels were waived off till August 31, 2023. Four Seasons Maui and Marriott's Wailea Beach Resort were both unaffected by the Maui wildfires.

While experts explained that tourism would be stunted, they added that the long-term effects of the wildfires remain unknown yet.