What businesses burned in Lahaina? How to help Maui explored as satellite images spark concern

A wildfire that broke out in West Mauii’s Lahaina in Hawaii on Tuesday, August 8, reportedly led to severe devastation and damages. Images obtained from satellites have captured the widespread damage across Mauii, which is a popular tourist destination, leaving netizens concerned. Reports from Maui County officials stated that several historical heritages catering to the tourism business have burned.

According to local news outlets, Lahaina Hongwanji Mission Temple and the nearby Waiola Church’s Hall were engulfed in flames. In a statement shared by Best Western Hotels, it was informed that the Pioneer Inn, which was constructed in 1901, was also gone.

Satellite images of the damages in Maui. (Image via Twitter/@KanekoaTheGreat)

Other building constructions, including Maui’s oldest house, the Baldwin Home also got burned. Additionally, the hostel of the Hakuna Matata Maui was devoured by the wildfire. One of the eateries on Lahaina’s Front Street called Cheeseburger in Paradise, posted on Facebook yesterday that it is unknown as to what extent businesses there have been damaged.

In one image from the space technology company, Maxar Technologies, it appeared that the Banyan Court, where Maui’s oldest living banyan tree was housed, had been reduced to ashes.

The devastating image of Lahaina before and after the wildfire. (Image via Twitter/@DanielEade)

"So tragically sad": People express concern and sadness over damages in Lahaina

Many people who have previously visited Lahaina were heartbroken to see the devastation in Maui caused by wildfire. They prayed for the locals and other visitors staying there when the catastrophe hit and wished for everyone to be safe. Check out some of these reactions below:

Netizens express concern for the people and businesses in Maui after wildfire broke out on Tuesday. (Image via Twitter/@KanekoaTheGreat)

Netizens express concern for the people and businesses in Maui after wildfire broke out on Tuesday. (Image via Twitter/@KanekoaTheGreat)

Netizens express concern for the people and businesses in Maui after wildfire broke out on Tuesday. (Image via Twitter/@KanekoaTheGreat)

Netizens express concern for the people and businesses in Maui after wildfire broke out on Tuesday. (Image via Twitter/@KanekoaTheGreat)

Netizens express concern for the people and businesses in Maui after wildfire broke out on Tuesday. (Image via Twitter/@KanekoaTheGreat)

Netizens express concern for the people and businesses in Maui after wildfire broke out on Tuesday. (Image via Twitter/@KanekoaTheGreat)

Netizens express concern for the people and businesses in Maui after wildfire broke out on Tuesday. (Image via Twitter/@KanekoaTheGreat)

Helping the affected people in Maui

Additional images from satellites captured similar devastation around Lahaina Square. The wildfire that hit the island reportedly claimed the lives of at least six people and around 271 buildings had been either damaged or completely destroyed.

Several non-profit organizations have come forward and created charity funds to help the affected people in Maui. One of them is the Maui Mutual Aid Fund, which is collecting donations for the affected people. The group also shared a post on Instagram and said:

"All funds will be distributed as quickly as possible to vulnerable 'Ohana in need, kupuna, persons with physical disabilities, renters and those who have no insurance or are underinsured.”

Another organization, the Maui Humane Society is asking for help from people to tend to the pets who were affected by the disaster. They are urging people to foster the pets in need or drop some pet food for them.

Hawaii Salvation Army will also start providing meals to thousands of displaced residents staying in Maui emergency shelters. They are asking for both monetary and meal donations from restaurants to organize a mass meal service at these shelters.