Did Tina Turner have children? Details about the singer’s marriage explored as she tragically passes away at 83

American-born Swiss singer Tina Turner, who is regarded as one of the top artists of all time, passed away at the age of 83. The news was confirmed on May 24 by her publicist Bernard Doherty in a statement issued to People Magazine, which stated that she passed away after a "long illness" in Switzerland.

"Tina Turner, the 'Queen of Rock'n Roll' has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland. With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model. There will be a private funeral ceremony attended by close friends and family. Please respect the privacy of her family at this difficult time."

Turner's career started in the 1950s, during the early years of rock 'n' roll, and she eventually became an MTV sensation. Since 1994, she had been residing in Switzerland with her husband, actor Erwin Bach, and got her Swiss citizenship in 2013.

She has recently struggled with a variety of major health issues, including a stroke, intestinal cancer, and complete kidney failure that called for an organ transplant.

Tina Turner mothered four children during her lifetime

During her lifetime, Tina Turner was married twice. In 1962, she tied the knot with the frontman of Kings of Rhythm, Ike Turner. Their marriage lasted for 16 years and they shared only one biological kid named Ronnie, who was born in 1960. The duo separated in 1978.

Turner was then romantically involved with German actor and music producer Bach, and the duo dated for 27 years before tying the knot in 2013. They did not share any children together.

Tina Turner was a biological mother of two and adopted two of Ike Turner's kids from his previous relationship.

Craig Turner

Tina Turner first became a mom at the age of 18 when she gave birth to Craig, whom she shared with saxophonist Raymond Hill. Craig was born on August 29, 1958. As per Closer Weekly, Craig was a real estate agent throughout his adult life.

He worked at Rodeo Realty in Beverly Hills, California, as per sources. Turner's firstborn stayed away from the spotlight for most of his life, until 2018, when the news broke out that he had died by suicide. Turner expressed her sadness in a July 2018 Twitter post and dubbed the feeling as "saddest moment as a mother."

Ronnie Turner

Turner and her first husband, Ike, shared only one biological child together, Ronnie, who was born in 1960. Ronnie started acting as soon as he was old enough. His most famous part so far was in the 1990s movie What's Love Got to Do with It, where he acted with his mom.

After his father passed away at the age of 76 in 2007, Ronnie shared his own set of health struggles, including cancer. The news of Ronnie's death was shared by his wife, French musician Afida Turner, on her social media handle. As per Page Six, The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner later said that he died because of the consequences of colon cancer.

Ike Turner Jr.

In the 1960s, Tina adopted Ike Jr. and he became her son. Born in 1958 to Ike and Lorraine, he was raised not only by his parents but also by the Tommy actress who played a significant role in his upbringing.

As per recent reports, Ike Jr. has followed in the footsteps of his renowned parents and pursued a career in music. In 2017, a new band called The Love Thang made their debut with the release of their single Freaky! The band features artist Sweet Randi Love as a member.

Michael Turner

Tina Turner also adopted another son of Ike and Taylor, Michael, who was born in 1959. Not much is known about him and he never got into the entertainment industry.

In April 2021, a source close to Turner and her kids revealed that Michael and Ike were "devastated" that they were not a part of their mother 2021 documentary.

In 2018, while speaking to Daily Mail, Ike Jr. revealed that Michael has been distant from their mother and that she only sends him money for an unknown "medical support."

Poll : 0 votes