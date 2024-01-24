Diesel Lunar New Year collection: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Like many other globally renowned fashion labels, including Kate Spade and Gucci, Diesel also presented their exclusive Diesel Lunar New Year collection. The brand created a unisex collection offering aged-finish apparel designs.

The Diesel Lunar New Year collection is accessible via the brand’s online store. The price for this five-piece unisex collection with different sizing options varies from $275 to $2,695.

More details about the Diesel Lunar New Year collection

Take a closer look at the Diesel Lunar New Year collection (Image via Diesel)

Diesel is celebrating the Lunar New Year by releasing a limited-edition collection that is infused with the spirit of the Year of the Dragon. An ode to the springtime celebration is paid by the unisex collection, which was designed by Glenn Martens, the creative director.

The Diesel Lunar New Year collection has shades of dark brown and deep red, which are typical hues for Chinese festivities and are said to symbolize "good fortune, joy, and prosperity."

Within the assortment, the blended trench coat is constructed from stonewashed denim. The zip-up hoodie, on the other hand, is made of track denim that has been stone-washed and laser-treated for a classic 1990s appearance.

Additionally, the Track Denim 068nu trousers are the ideal complement to the aforementioned items.

This capsule collection also includes a graphic-loaded stretch-mesh hoodie with long sleeves. Interestingly, each unique item bears a tag that reads, "Special Edition Lunar New Year: Year of the Dragon 2024."

Items offered under the latest Diesel Lunar New Year collection

Another look at the unisex Diesel Lunar New Year collection (Image via Diesel)

1) Cl-S-Boxt-Hood-Dragon

Priced at $350, this hoodie features a dragon pattern on the front.

This hooded sweatshirt has been manufactured using a soft cotton jersey and features an exclusively designed all-over digital panel pattern that honors the Chinese celebrations.

An imprinted herringbone tape is used for shaping the collar of the casual silhouette, a "Special Edition" label is placed at the nape of the neck, and a characteristic red Diesel jacquard tab provides the finishing touch.

2) Dragon, Cl-T, and Sielar

Each piece of the mesh top with the dragon print will cost you $275. This mesh top with long sleeves is an exclusive style that was developed. A committed all-over digital panel graphic is featured on the crew neck fashion, which is created from lightweight stretch-mesh and features a cut that is extremely constricting.

3) Straight D-Martians Track Denim 068nu

There is a price tag of $595 for this themed bottomwear.

Stonewashing and laser treatment are used to create a velvety, silky texture on the fabric. In addition, brown dirt-effect color printing is employed to give the material the illusion of being lived in.

4) Cl-J-Matthew

The trench coat is made of coated denim and costs $2,695.

Stonewashed denim with a velvety texture is used in the construction of this hybrid trench coat, which is a part of the capsule collection to celebrate the Year of the Dragon. This characteristic lived-in appearance is achieved with the use of a laser treatment, which is then coated with brown dirt-effect color printing.

5) Track of the Cl-D-Gir-S

You will be charged $695 for the zip hoodie that is made of laser-printed Track Denim.

One of the items included in the Year of the Dragon capsule collection is this hooded sweatshirt with a zipper closure. A stylish, genderless attitude that pays homage to genuine street culture and styles from the 1990s is conveyed through the use of track denim in its construction. The fabric is stonewashed and laser-treated to provide a velvety, soft surface.

Be on the lookout for this Deisel Lunar New Year collection, which is currently accessible from the brand’s online site.

