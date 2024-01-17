Dioneth Lopez's murder - Five details explored 

The 21-year-old Dioneth Lopez was found with several lacerations on a logging road at the Olympic National Park, south of Blyn, on February 14, 2020. She had travelled from San Pablo to Seattle to meet her lover, Alejandro Rojas. Rojas, who was a married man with a child, had kept their relationship a secret, per news reports.

As the two drove off to the Sequim area, they allegedly had an argument after which Rojas hit Lopez's head with a Tequila bottle. He drove off even though he allegedly noticed her breathing.

The Seduced to Slay episode Nowhere Girl showcases the shocking details of Lopez's death as the synopsis reads,

"In 2020, Dioneth Lopez goes missing while on a trip to visit friends; her body turns up in the woodlands of Washington State; she is treated as a Jane Doe until detectives find surveillance footage that pieces together her final hour."

Season 12 Episode 2 airs on January 17, 2024, at 9 p.m. EST on Investigation Discovery.

Five details about Dioneth Lopez's murder explored

1) Dioneth Lopez was in a relationship with a married man

The 21-year-old Dioneth Lopez shared a mostly s*xual relationship with the 23-year-old Renton resident, Alejandro Jesse Aguilera Rojas. Unlike her family, Rojas hid their affair from his family which was later found out in the investigation by the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office.

Lopez had travelled from San Pablo, California to Seattle, Washington to meet Rojas. Rojas had picked her up at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport after which they drove off to the Sequim area.

2) Alejandro Rojas misled Lopez's family after her disappearance

Dioneth Lopez was last spotted with Rojas at a Sequim convenience store on February 10, 2020. Her friends and family had tried to contact her but to no avail. They contacted Alejandro Rojas and received "conflicting information about the victim’s whereabouts", according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Expand Tweet

He told a friend of Lopez's that he had not seen her since her trip to Mexico in November 2019. When Lopez's mother Dora Ramirez contacted him, he mentioned dropping her off at the Olympic National Park for her planned hike with her friends.

Upon interrogation by officials, he mentioned returning home after dropping her off but soon admitted that there was no hike at all, per People Magazine.

3) Dioneth Lopez's body was recovered with multiple lacerations on her body

Lopez's body was recovered on February 14, 2020, with several lacerations on her body by a person walking in a wooded area off a U.S. Forest Service road, per the San Francisco Chronicle. She was found face-down, tangled in roadside bushes with the hood of her sweatshirt covering her head. Lopez had stab marks on her jaw, head, throat and neck while her fingers were cut.

Expand Tweet

The investigators also found a blue folding box cutter, a knife and a broken tequila bottle close to her unresponsive body. The King County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the manner of death as a homicide, per Sequim Gazette.

4) Rojas travelled back to Renton with Lopez's cellphone

The 2020 murder of Dioneth Lopez was investigated by the FBI and Clallam County Sheriff’s Office who traced Lopez and Rojas' cellphones and found them to be in the Sequim area on February 10 and 11. After that, Lopez's cell phone was found to travel to Rojas' residence in Renton.

5) Alejandro Aguilera Rojas was sentenced to 200 months in prison

Alejandro Rojas was taken into custody on February 19, 2020, and charged with second-degree murder with a deadly weapon enhancement, according to the Peninsula Daily News. The charge was dismissed and he was tried at the federal court as the murder took place on federal land.

Rojas pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree murder of Dioneth Lopez and was sentenced to 200 months in federal prison on May 16, 2020.