Dipping viewership, rising cast salary and budget may have led to Westworld cancellation

HBO's shocking cancelation of the iconic sci-fi series, Westworld, is currently one of the biggest television news. However, as per Deadline, the actors will continue to be paid for the canceled fifth installment.

As per the publication, the actors are to be paid around $10 million - $15 million, but Westworld's budget for the fifth season was around $80 million previously. Thus, budget constraints and actors' salaries could be among the many reasons that may have led to the series' cancelation.

Read on to find out more reasons that could have led to the cancelation of the acclaimed sci-fi show.

Why was Westworld season 5 cancelled by HBO?

As per Deadline, the major reason behind Westworld's cancelation was the decline in viewership and rising costs. The news outlet also stated that viewership ratings for the series have also been declining ever since it premiered in 2016.

Although critics' reviews for the series have been increasingly positive, many viewers have been complaining about the complex storylines.

Although critics' reviews for the series have been increasingly positive, many viewers have been complaining about the complex storylines.



As per The Hollywood Reporter, the first season of the series garnered around 12 million viewers whilst viewership dipped heavily by the fourth season, which only garnered 4 million viewers.

Westworld was also known to be a high-budget series, with its last season reportedly costing the network around $160 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Regarding the cancelation of the show, HBO put out a statement that said (obtained via THR):

''Over the past four seasons, Lisa and [Jonathan] have taken viewers on a mind-bending odyssey, raising the bar at every step. We are tremendously grateful to them, along with their immensely talented cast, producers and crew, and all of our partners at Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television. It’s been a thrill to join them on this journey.''

A quick look at Westworld plot, reviews and cast

Westworld is set in a dystopian world wherein a park allows humans to indulge in some of their most bizarre fantasies. Here's the synopsis of the show, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''Westworld isn't your typical amusement park. Intended for rich vacationers, the futuristic park -- which is looked after by robotic "hosts" -- allows its visitors to live out their fantasies through artificial consciousness. No matter how illicit the fantasy may be, there are no consequences for the park's guests, allowing for any wish to be indulged.''

The show is based on Michael Crichton's critically acclaimed film of the same name, which was released way back in 1973. Westworld's first season garnered widespread critical acclaim, although the subsequent seasons did receive some criticism for their convoluted storylines. Overall, however, the series was mostly positively reviewed by critics.

The show features a stunning ensemble cast which includes Evan Rachel Wood in the lead role as Dolores Abernathy, Thandiwe Newton as Maeve Millay, Tessa Thompson as Charlotte Hale, and James Marsden as Theodore Flood, among many others.

The series is helmed by acclaimed screenwriters Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. Nolan is director Christopher Nolan's brother and has worked on a number of memorable films over the years like Memento, Interstellar, and many more.

Lisa Joy's credits include Reminiscence and Burn Notice, among others.

You can watch Westworld on HBO Max.

