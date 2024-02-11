Directors Guild Awards 2024: Complete list of winners and nominees revealed

On Saturday, the Directors Guild Awards 2024 saw the major winners of this year's awards season win big. The 76th edition of the Directors Guild of America Awards, which celebrated remarkable directorial work in feature films, documentaries, television, and commercials from 2023, took place on February 10, 2024.

Judd Apatow served as the host once again. Nominations for television and documentary categories were unveiled on January 9, 2024, while those for feature film categories were revealed on January 10, 2024.

Christopher Nolan, Christopher Storer, and Peter Hoar emerged as the top winners at the Directors Guild Awards 2024 held on Saturday night. Christopher Nolan secured his position as the frontrunner for the Oscar for director at the upcoming Academy Awards with his win at the Directors Guild Awards 2024.

Full List of Winners and Nominees of Directors Guild Awards 2024

Feature Film

Winner: Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer

Nominees:

Greta Gerwig - Barbie;

Yorgos Lanthimos - Poor Things;

Alexander Payne - The Holdovers;

Martin Scorsese - Killers of the Flower Moon

Documentaries

Winner: Mstyslav Chernov - 20 Days in Mariupol

Nominees:

Moses Bwayo and Christopher Sharp - Bobi Wine: The People's President;

Madeleine Gavin - Beyond Utopia;

Davis Guggenheim - Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie;

D. Smith - Kokomo City

First-Time Feature Film

Winner: Celine Song - Past Lives

Nominees:

Cord Jefferson - American Fiction;

Manuela Martelli - Chile '76;

Noora Niasari - Shayda;

A. V. Rockwell - A Thousand and One

Drama Series

Winner : Peter Hoar - The Last of Us for Long, Long Time (HBO)

Nominees :

Becky Martin - Succession for Rehearsal (HBO);

Mark Mylod - Succession for Connor's Wedding (HBO);

Andrij Parekh - Succession for America Decides (HBO);

Robert Pulcini and Shari Springer Berman - Succession for Tailgate Party (HBO)

Comedy Series

Winner: Christopher Storer - The Bear for Fishes (FX/Hulu)

Nominees:

Erica Dunton - Ted Lasso for La Locker Room Aux Folles (Apple TV+);

Bill Hader - Barry for wow (HBO);

Declan Lowney - Ted Lasso for So Long, Farewell (Apple TV+);

Ramy Youssef - The Bear for Honeydew (FX/Hulu)

Movies for Television and Limited Series

Winner: Sarah Adina Smith - Lessons in Chemistry for Her and Him (Apple TV+);

Nominees:

Shawn Levy - All the Light We Cannot See (Netflix);

Tara Miele - Lessons in Chemistry for Introduction to Chemistry (Apple TV+);

Millicent Shelton - Lessons in Chemistry for Poirot (Apple TV+);

Nzingha Stewart - Daisy Jones & the Six for Track 10: Rock 'n' Roll Suicide (Prime Video)

Variety/Talk/News/Sports - Regularly Scheduled Programming

Winner: Michael Mancini and Liz Patrick - Saturday Night Live for Pedro Pascal / Coldplay (NBC)

Nominees:

Paul G. Casey - Real Time with Bill Maher for Episode 2117 (HBO);

Jim Hoskinson - The Late Show with Stephen Colbert for Jan. 19, 2023: Rep.

Adam Kinzinger; Meet Me at the Altar; Special appearance by Harvey Guillén (CBS);

David Paul Meyer - The Daily Show with Trevor Noah for Singer Charley Crockett Performs Name on a Billboard and Discusses New Album with Jordan Klepper (Comedy Central);

Paul Pennolino - Last Week Tonight with John Oliver for Dollar Stores (HBO)

Reality Programs

Winner : Niharika Desai - Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss for Happiness is a Bottle of Cod Liver Oil (Peacock)

Nominees :

Ken Fuchs - The Golden Bachelor for Premiere (ABC);

Joseph Guidry and Alexandra Lipsitz - Project Greenlight: A New Generation for PGL vs. Gray Matter Problem (HBO);

Rich Kim - Lego Masters for Is It Brick?(Fox);

Patrick McManus - American Ninja Warrior for Season 15 Finale (NBC)

Children's Programs

Winner : Amy Schatz - Stand Up & Shout: Songs from a Philly High School (HBO)

Nominees :

James Bobin - Percy Jackson and the Olympians for I Accidentally Vaporize My Pre-Algebra Teacher (Disney+);

Destin Daniel Cretton - American Born Chinese for What Guy Are You (Disney+);

Rob Letterman - Goosebumps for Say Cheese and Die (Disney+ / Hulu);

Dinh Thai - American Born Chinese for A Monkey on a Quest (Disney+)

Commercials

Winner : Kim Gehrig - Apple's Run This Town and Expedia's The Travelers

Nominees:

Martin de Thurah - Levi's' Fair Exchange and Legends Never Die;

Seb Edwards - Battle of the Baddest's Rumble;

Craig Gillespie - Apple's Waiting Room;

Andreas Nilsson - Apple's R.I.P. Leon and Action Mode; Les Mills' Choose Happy, and Snapchat's Wait'll You See This

The Directors Guild Awards 2024 also honored veteran director David Nutter with the Lifetime Achievement Award in Television. Nutter has directed over 24 pilots, of which 21 made it to series order, which includes shows like Supernatural, Arrow, The Flash, among others.

The Directors Guild Awards 2024 honored production manager Janet G. Knutsen with the Frank Capra Achievement Award and and stage manager Gary Natoli with the Franklin J. Schaffner Achievement Award.

