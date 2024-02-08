Why is The Bear a comedy? The show's plot explored 

The Bear season 1 premiered on June 23, 2022. Headlined by Christopher Storer, Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Abby Elliott, and Lionel Boyce star in it. On January 15, 2024, The Bear scored the Emmy for Best Comedy Series.

Ayo Edebiri won the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards for her role in it. The show can be considered a comedy as it goes beyond the usual types of movies by mixing comedy and drama well. But, some people wonder why it won a comedy award.

Indie Wire noted the series' ability to balance serious issues with fun. This is a dark comedy that deviates slightly from the typical comedy genre. It is a comedy that mixes serious moments with funny ones, where the humor comes from the crazy situations the characters get into.

Why is The Bear considered a comedy?

The show was created by Christopher Storer (Image via Instagram/@thebearfx)

The Bear is a comedy, according to creator Christopher Storer and FX. The story revolves around the chef Carmen "Carmy" Berzat. In his new gig, he is going through a difficult time due to the sadness of his brother's passing.

When asked by reporters if they would consider the show a backstage comedy after its final Emmy win, star Jeremy Allen White responded with:

"Yes!"

Josh Senior, the show's executive producer, told Deadline:

“What we want to do is tell the truth and make people feel things. If they’re laughing or crying…we can’t control what happens after that."

The Bear premiered in 2022 (Image via FX)

The show caused debate due to its serious tone. Despite this, it was nominated for and won the Best Comedy Series award at the Emmys in 2024. Although it tackles heavy topics such as grief and addiction, it also includes some funny moments to help ease the tension.

Although The Bear is more of a drama, it combines dramatic and funny moments. It's also about how people mess up and try to run away from their mistakes, and it throws in some sarcastic jokes and an absurd plot.

What is the plot of the show The Bear?

The story revolves around Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto, a talented chef. He is stuck running his family's Italian beef sandwich shop in Chicago after his brother's tragic passing. Before all this, Carmy was all about fancy dining.

Now, he is faced with the harsh reality of managing a small, local business. Throughout the series, we see Carmy struggle to fit into the new environment. Fans also see him cope with the emotional aftermath of his brother's death.

Its official synopsis, on the Disney Plus site, reads:

"Carmy, a young fine-dining chef, fights to transform a sandwich shop alongside a rough-around-the-edges kitchen crew."

Carmy (R) deals with many issues while running the shop (Image via FX)

In the show, Carmy deals with family issues. He also battles his demons and makes unexpected connections with various characters. In the second season, the show uses split-screen camera angles as a new storytelling trick.

When Carmy goes through a scary experience in a busted walk-in fridge, the show captures the moment with this technique. The well-developed characters and exploration of various themes like sorrow, making up for mistakes, and how people can bounce back from tough situations.

Final thoughts

The Bear intricately weaves drama and comedy, offering viewers a poignant narrative. Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto's journey series explores themes of grief and resilience. While dealing with loss, the series also introduces moments of humor as a coping mechanism.

Watch The Bear on Hulu and FX.

Ghost stories in outer space? More details HERE.