Lessons in Chemistry: How to make Brie Larson's "Perfect" lasagna

In Lessons in Chemistry, the food-centric television series, Brie Larson's character, Elizabeth Zott, is a scientist-turned-cooking show host. In this adaptation of Bonnie Garmus's novel, Zott uses the show as a platform to educate women about feminism and science. She is depicted as an ambitious woman who challenges both men and the oppressive system.

In the opening moments of the show, Elizabeth announces to the studio audience that she is going to prepare lasagna. However, it is not the typical lasagna with its layers of rich meat, baked noodles, and delicately browned cheese bubbles on top. Instead, she presents a unique version that she has scientifically crafted to be "perfect."

Lessons in Chemistry Perfect lasagna recipe

The first of the mouth-watering recipes featured in Lessons in Chemistry is the 'perfect' lasagna. Zott dedicated more than 75 attempts, showcasing her extensive knowledge of chemistry, to prepare the smoothest lasagna. In anticipation of the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike, she decided to make a video in case anyone would like to try it.

It's love at first bite for Elizabeth's counterpart, scientist/chemist Calvin Evans when Zott offers him a bite of the lasagna she prepared the previous night. So here's the amazing recipe by Lessons in Chemistry show's food consultant, Courtney McBroom which marks the beginning of the Elizabeth and Calvin relationship:

For the Bolognese

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil (45ml)

2 tablespoons unsalted butter (30g)

1 carrot, finely chopped

1 celery rib, finely chopped

1 medium onion, finely chopped

Kosher salt

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon red chili flakes (2g)

1 6-ounce can tomato paste (170g)

1 pound 90% lean ground beef (450g)

1 pound ground pork (450g)

¼ pound pancetta, ground or very finely chopped (110g)

1 cup whole milk (240ml)

1 cup dry white wine (240ml)

1 tablespoon chopped fresh oregano (3g)

FOR THE RICOTTA BÉCHAMEL

5 tablespoons unsalted butter (70g)

¼ cup all-purpose flour (40g)

3 cups whole milk, warmed (720ml)

1 teaspoon kosher salt (4g)

½ teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg (1g)

1 15-ounce container ricotta cheese (425g)

FOR THE ASSEMBLY

Olive oil, for brushing

1 pound dried lasagna noodles

2 cups finely grated parmesan (200g)

1 ½ cups grated mozzarella cheese (150g)

2 tablespoons chopped Italian parsley

Cooking Instructions

Heat the olive oil and butter in a large pot over medium-high heat.

Add the carrot, celery, and onion. Saute, stirring occasionally, until translucent, about 5 minutes.

Season with salt, add the garlic and chili flakes, and cook for an additional minute.

Add the tomato paste and cook, stirring constantly, until the tomato paste coats the bottom of the pan and turns a deep, brick-red color, about 3 minutes.

Add the ground beef, ground pork, and pancetta. Cook until no longer pink, about 10 minutes.

As it cooks, season with salt and use a wooden spoon or spatula to smash the meat and break it into small bits.

Stir in the milk and wine, and bring to a simmer.

Add the oregano, cover, and reduce to the lowest temperature. Simmer for 1½ hours, stirring occasionally.

Remove from heat and skim most of the fat (not all of it, leave a little bit for flavor).

Season with more salt, if desired.

Make the ricotta béchamel while the bolognese simmers. Melt the butter in a medium pot over medium-low heat.

Add the flour and cook for 1 minute, stirring constantly with a wooden spoon or spatula.

In a steady stream, whisk in the milk. Bring to a simmer and cook on medium-low for 1 minute to thicken.

Stir in the salt and nutmeg and remove from heat.

Let cool for 15 minutes, then stir in the ricotta cheese. Season with more salt, if desired.

Heat the oven to 375°F and brush a 9x13 inch pan with olive oil.

Boil the lasagna noodles in a large pot of heavily salted water to just under al dente (usually about 1 minute less than the package’s instructions).

Drain and slick them with a little bit of olive oil to prevent sticking.

Spread ¾ cup of the ricotta béchamel on the bottom of the pan and top with a layer of noodles, with little to no overlap.

Spread another ¾ cup of béchamel on top of the noodles, then spread ¼ of the bolognese on top (about 1¼ cups).

Top with a liberal dusting of parmesan cheese (about ⅓ cup).

Top with another layer of noodles and repeat this layering process 4 more times, giving you 5 layers of pasta. You should have used the last of the bolognese on the 4th layer.

Top the final layer with the remaining béchamel, parmesan, and mozzarella cheese.

Bake uncovered for 35-40 minutes, until the sauce bubbles up on the sides and the top is browned.

Let cool for 15 minutes, sprinkle the chopped parsley on top, slice, and serve.

Why Brie Larson's "Perfect" lasagna from Lessons in Chemistry is a hot topic?

Larson's "Perfect" lasagna from Lessons in Chemistry represents a blend of chemistry and cooking. Elizabeth Zott insists on nothing less than the best lasagna if she is cooking for herself. Larson, in a video that premiered on PEOPLE, talks about how the characters Elizabeth and Calvin bond over the Lasagna.

"The first time they really start to connect is over her talking about lasagna."

According to McBroom, the food consultant, lasagna was the ideal dish to serve since it represented Elizabeth. She says,

"It has all these layers. It’s a reflection of the way she approaches herself. She’s always trying to build herself into something better and trying to be perfect."

What is Brie Larson's Lessons in Chemistry all about?

In the series, Lessons in Chemistry, Brie Larson portrays the role of a brilliant but emotionally vulnerable scientist from the Eisenhower era. Her character grapples with shattered dreams and abilities due to outdated institutional bias. She only opens up to Calvin Evans (Lewis Pullman), a fellow scientist, she falls in love with.

Lessons in Chemistry explores several issues, including trauma, grief, heartache, estrangement, and the difficult road to recovery. Also, the story in a unique way connects with the masses.

One of the creators of the show, Lee Eisenberg, in an interview with TheWrap magazine, discussed the show.

"The making of the show was incredibly intimate, incredibly collaborative. It was a very small group of us sharing very personal stories."

Talking about the bonding in Lessons in Chemistry, he said that there were chemical bonds and those formed in relationships. He stated:

"There are certain bonds that immediately connect, others that have a tenuous connection and others that don’t connect. When you find the people in your life that you do connect with, that becomes your village, your family, and family can have all different forms."