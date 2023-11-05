Lessons in Chemistry complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

The American miniseries based on Bonnie Garmus’s novel of the same name, Lessons in Chemistry, finally dropped on Apple TV+ on October 13, 2023. Developed by Lee Eisenberg and directed by Sarah Adina Smith, the show stars Brie Larson in the lead role, accompanied by Lewis Pullman, Stephanie Koenig, and Derek Cecil. Larson is also the executive producer of the show.

The emotional television drama follows a story of women’s empowerment and how adaptation can be used in a regressive society. The plot of Lessons in Chemistry follows the experiences of Elizabeth Zott, a qualified chemist in a sexist 60s society.

While she has to adapt to the demands of the rigid norms of the times, she manages to give an outlet to her hobbies and talents innovatively. The show started by releasing the first two episodes simultaneously, providing a quick boost to the story.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the first five episodes of Lessons in Chemistry.

Lessons in Chemistry: How many episodes are there?

Garmus’s novel Lessons in Chemistry has been turned into eight episodes. The first two episodes premiered simultaneously. After that, each episode arrives every Friday at 12 am ET. Apple TV+ releases most new episodes at 12 am, midnight Eastern Time. Accordingly, the time for release in other zones would differ.

All the episodes of Lessons in Chemistry with the date of release

Five of the eight episodes of the show are already out at the time of the publishing of this article. With three more to reach the show's finale, Apple TV has kept some of the titles of the episodes under wraps.

Episode Title Release Date Time (PT/ET/BST/CEST) 1 Little Miss Hastings October 13, 2023 21:00/0:00/3:00/4:00 2 Her and Him October 13, 2023 21:00/0:00/3:00/4:00 3 Living Dead Things October 20, 2023 21:00/0:00/3:00/4:00 4 Primitive Instincts October 27, 2023 21:00/0:00/3:00/4:00 5 CH 3 COOH November 3, 2023 21:00/0:00/3:00/4:00 6 Poirot November 10, 2023 21:00/0:00/3:00/4:00 7 Book of Calvin November 17, 2023 21:00/0:00/3:00/4:00 8 TBA November 24, 2023 21:00/0:00/3:00/4:00

Where to watch Lessons in Chemistry?

Viewers can watch the miniseries exclusively on Apple TV+. While the streaming service has allowed the pilot for everyone to catch a glimpse of the show, the miniseries will only be available for viewers with a subscription to the streaming channel.

The streamer offers various packages, such as a seven-day free trial and a student discount. Moreover, anyone buying a new Apple device gets free three-month access to the streaming channel. With a subscription handy, viewers can head to the Apple TV+ app or Apple TV+ website and access the main page of Lessons in Chemistry to watch the show.

What has happened in Lessons in Chemistry till now?

A quick recap of the first five episodes of Lessons in Chemistry shows the dilemma and predicament of the lead, Elizabeth Zott, as she juggles being a single mother, a fired employee, a victimized researcher, and a would-be TV show host. The first episode introduces the lead character and her struggles, revealing Elizabeth’s achievements. From the second episode onwards, the story goes in flashback.

The second episode reveals why Zott, played by Brie Larson, could not get her doctoral degree. It then focuses on her relationship with Dr Calvin Evans, their togetherness, and their struggles with research. The episode ends with Calvin’s death.

Episode 3 presents a grief-stricken and pregnant Elizabeth. It further shows how the Hastings Institute and Dr. Donatti try to victimize her and the now-dead Calvin. She finds emotional support and a friend in Harriet.

Episode 4 of the series has a quick run over years as it guides the viewers through seven years of events, starting from Elizabeth giving birth to her daughter, Mad, and Harriet wanting to continue with a career in law after her husband returns from The Korean War to Amanda’s father offering a show to Elizabeth.

The fifth episode deals mainly with Elizabeth’s prep and plans for her upcoming television show produced by Amanda’s father, Walter. Readying to host a show titled Supper at Six, Amanda is brainstorming with her new boss. On the other hand, Mad is trying to create a family tree and meets a new friend.

Lessons in Chemistry episode 6 will drop on November 10, 2023, at midnight ET. Stay tuned to Apple TV+ to catch the next action from Brie Larson.