"Disappointing outcome": Top Chef fans react as Buddha Lo wins season 20, marking his second consecutive win

Popular reality competition series Top Chef season 20 aired its finale episode on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. It documented the three finalists cooking one last meal of their lives in the competition to impress the judges. They put their best foot forward to ensure they display their culinary skills and stand a chance to win the coveted title and the $250,000 grand cash prize.

In the finale episode of Top Chef, Buddha Lo took the win for the second consecutive time in the competition. He won season 19 of the series, which aired last year, and now has been crowned the champion of this installment as well. He received the title of Top Chef: World Star and the cash prize.

Fans, however, were left unimpressed with the decision. One tweeted:

The hit Bravo series has been on air for 20 successful seasons and has been extremely popular amongst the audience. Viewers have religiously followed the show for many years and have expressed their opinions on social media. Season 20 of the competition saw former winners, finalists, and contestants from various Top Chef franchises across the globe compete against each other.

Fans left disappointed as Buddha Lo wins Top Chef season 20

Buddha Lo has been a top contender on season 20 of Top Chef. His talent in culinary skills and his knowledge of ingredients, cuisines, and presentation was always appreciated. He also has had the most challenge wins this season, and that too consecutively.

Fans, however, were left unimpressed with the decision, primarily because they predicted this outcome. Check it out.

Scary Delanie @avriIgirlfriend #topchef #TopChef2023 Terrible season of Top Chef. Was so excited for a season of Top chef alumni from all over the world and they just rigged for one of the Americans to win Terrible season of Top Chef. Was so excited for a season of Top chef alumni from all over the world and they just rigged for one of the Americans to win 😒😒#topchef #TopChef2023

Ashley Wolfgang @sweetsoleil Mad about the Top Chef winner!! Mad about the Top Chef winner!!

MissP @g_ochoacoco Predictable win but congrats I guess #TopChef Predictable win but congrats I guess #TopChef

victoria edel @victoriaedel it was a very badly produced season that gave so many advantages to the people who had competed on american top chef! it was a very badly produced season that gave so many advantages to the people who had competed on american top chef!

jihane @jihanebousfiha_ very predictable top chef winner very predictable top chef winner

The Top Chef finalists cooked one final meal for season 20

Season 20 of Top Chef aired its finale episode with three finalists - Buddha Lo, Gabriel Rodriguez (Gabri), and Sara Bradley - competing in one final cook which would decide their fate in the competition. They were in Paris for the final stretch of the competition and decided to do their best.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Fin., reads:

"The final three chefs cook the meal of their lives for Padma, Tom and Gail, along with a table of culinary luminaries in Paris."

For their final cook, the Top Chef finalists were welcomed by host Padma Lakshmi and judge Tom Colicchio. They had to cook a proper four-course progressive meal for the staples as well as a table full of renowned chefs as guest judges for the finale. This left the chefs extremely nervous as they knew they had to pull out the big guns and impress the legends.

Fortunately for the finalists, the judges brought in three talented contestants from their season, Amar Santana (California), Tom Goetter (Germany), and Ali Ghzawi (Middle East), to help Buddha, Sara, and Gabri as their sous chefs. The finalists drew knives to select their own partners.

Sara earned the first pick and chose Amar, considering his experience. Gabri picked second and chose to go with his buddy Tom. This left Buddha with Ali. The finalists then proceeded to cook their one last meal.

Check out what the contestants cooked as part of their four-course meal:

Buddha Lo

Rainbow trout with clam veloute

Blue lobster with squash and curry bisque

Ngau lam with lamb, roasted eggplant and lamb croquette

Coconut, raspberry and chocolate lamington

Sara Bradley

Couvillion with shellfish and trinity

Liver and onions with cookie butter and figs

Burgoo with beans and cornbread

Pea cake with pistachios and buttermilk sorbet

Gabriel Rodriguez (Gabri)

Esquites with huitlacoche puree and grasshopper tostada

Sweet potato empanada with black bean puree

Chiles en nogada

Chocolate tamal, hazelut ice cream and chocolate pate a bombe

Season 20 of Top Chef was widely watched by the audience. Throughout the course of the installment, fans witnessed a variety of cuisines and challenges and were also introduced to the franchise's contestants from all over the world. With Padma Lakshmi exiting the show after 20 seasons, viewers will have to wait and see what's next.

The series aired every Thursday at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

