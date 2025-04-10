Disney x Starbucks drop 6 new park travel tumblers: All you need to know

Disney x Starbucks has launched six new travel tumblers celebrating Disneyland, Walt Disney World, and their iconic attractions. Priced at $50 each, the 24-ounce plastic tumblers feature park-specific designs, glitter accents, and mystery pin packs. Available starting April 2025, the collection targets collectors and park enthusiasts with nods to classic rides and landmarks.

Each tumbler includes two randomized pins from a set of 48, referencing attractions like Cinderella Castle, Pixar Pier, and retired rides such as Test Track. The Disney x Starbucks collaboration emphasizes nostalgia with double-wall insulation, screw-on lids, and silicone-secured straws. The tumblers are sold exclusively via the Disney Store, with no announced end date for availability.

Design and features of the Disney x Starbucks tumblers

The Disney x Starbucks tumblers showcase clear bodies with vintage-inspired color schemes and glitter accents. Each design highlights a specific park:

Disneyland : Sleeping Beauty Castle, Enchanted Tiki Room’s José.

: Sleeping Beauty Castle, Enchanted Tiki Room’s José. California Adventure : Pixar Pier.

: Pixar Pier. Magic Kingdom : Cinderella Castle.

: Cinderella Castle. EPCOT : Test Track references.

: Test Track references. Hollywood Studios : Tower of Terror motifs.

: Tower of Terror motifs. Animal Kingdom: Tree of Life artwork.

The “sticker-style” graphics combine iconic and retro elements. The tumblers are designed for cold beverages only, with double-wall insulation to maintain temperature. Silicone rings on straws prevent slippage, and screw-on lids aim to reduce spills.

Mystery pin packs and collectibility

Every Disney x Starbucks tumbler includes a blind pack of two pins from an eight-pin set unique to each park. With 48 total pins, collectors can trade duplicates or complete sets. Examples include:

Disneyland : Partners statue, Haunted Mansion hitchhiking ghosts.

: Partners statue, Haunted Mansion hitchhiking ghosts. EPCOT : Spaceship Earth, World Showcase pavilions.

: Spaceship Earth, World Showcase pavilions. Animal Kingdom: Expedition Everest, Festival of the Lion King.

Pins feature enamel finishes and rubber backings. The randomized nature encourages multiple purchases, though Disney hasn’t confirmed if pins will be sold separately.

Pricing, availability, and purchasing details

The Disney x Starbucks tumblers retail for $50 each and are available online at the Disney Store and select park locations. Each purchase includes:

One 24-ounce tumbler.

Two mystery pins.

A matching straw.

Shipping costs vary, and international availability isn’t confirmed. The collection isn’t part of Starbucks’ in-store merchandise but is branded under the coffee chain’s travelware line. Customers can bundle multiple tumblers, though discounts aren’t advertised.

Target audience and thematic inspiration

The Disney x Starbucks collaboration targets adult park fans and pin collectors. Designs reference both active attractions such as Pixar Pier, and retired rides, for example, Tower of Terror’s original Twilight Zone theme. The vintage aesthetic seemingly aligns with Disney’s 2025 “100 Years of Wonder” campaign, though no explicit link is stated.

The tumbler series follows prior Disney and Starbucks releases, such as 2023’s Halloween-themed cups, but marks the first dedicated to park landmarks. Social media teasers from the Disney Parks Blog hint at future expansions, though no details are confirmed.

The Disney x Starbucks travel tumbler launch merges beverage convenience with theme park nostalgia. The park-specific designs and randomized pins complement Disney’s lifestyle merchandise lineup. As the collaboration continues evolving, its success may influence future cross-branded releases tied to Disney anniversaries or seasonal events.

