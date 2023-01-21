DJ Jerry Blavat net worth: Fortune explored as legendary Philadelphia artist dies aged 82

Legendary American DJ and performer Jerry Blavat passed away on Friday, January 20, aged 82, due to complications from myasthenia gravis.
Initially, multiple outlets confirmed the news of the Philadelphia-based artist's demise hours after his passing, but, at the time, his family denied it, calling the news rumors. However, Blavat's family has now released an official statement showcasing their gratitude for the love that admirers have showered on the late artist over the years.
"On behalf of our family, we would like to thank all of you, Jerry's friends from near and far, for the outpouring of prayers, love, support, respect, acknowledgment, and appreciation for what he meant to all of you, especially in such a difficult time for our family."
It further read:
"We know how much he was loved by you, his loyal fans and friends, and we know the 'Geator' will live on in our hearts forever. But for us, our grief is truly indescribable in losing the man we'll forever call 'Daddy.'"
The statement, posted on Blavat's official Facebook page, also disclosed details of the late DJ's funeral arrangements. Further, it asked fans to share their memories of the artist to "celebrate" the life he lived. It concluded with the following line:
"The Boss with the Hot Sauce is with the Big Boss now."
"The Geator with the Heater" DJ Jerry Blavat's net worth was estimated to be around $1.5 million
Gerald "Jerry" Joseph Blavat was born in South Philadelphia on July 3, 1940. Having begun as an entertainer in 1953, Blavat started his journey to become "The Boss with the Hot Sauce" in 1960, when he got behind the microphone at Camden, South Carolina's WCAM radio station.
Throughout his career, Jerry Blavat partnered with different record labels, hosted and guest-starred in shows, appeared in movies, and entertained the audience by becoming a DJ on multiple radio stations. The icon was also inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998, which became just one of his several achievements throughout his lifetime.
According to CelebrityNetWorth, "The Geator with the Heater" had a net worth of around $1.5 million. Jerry Blavat's sudden passing has left many of his admirers grief-stricken, as they took to social media to share their tributes to him. Here are a few from Twitter:
The icon, who suffered from complications of myasthenia gravis and related health issues, passed away at VITAS Inpatient Hospice Unit at Jefferson-Methodist Hospital. Some publications even reported Blavat's passing time to be around 3.45 am EST.
According to the family statement released a few hours back, there will be a gathering on Saturday, January 28, at the Cathedral Basilica of Saint Peter and Paul (1723 Race Street, Philadelphia, PA). The statement also disclosed that:
"A viewing would commence at 9 am, with mass scheduled at 11:30 am."
Jerry Blavat's family have additionally asked fans to respect their privacy. The late artist is survived by his four daughters.