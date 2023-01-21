Create

DJ Jerry Blavat net worth: Fortune explored as legendary Philadelphia artist dies aged 82

By Ashim
DJ Jerry Blavat passed away on January 20 (Image via Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images)
Legendary American DJ and performer Jerry Blavat passed away on Friday, January 20, aged 82, due to complications from myasthenia gravis.

Initially, multiple outlets confirmed the news of the Philadelphia-based artist's demise hours after his passing, but, at the time, his family denied it, calling the news rumors. However, Blavat's family has now released an official statement showcasing their gratitude for the love that admirers have showered on the late artist over the years.

"On behalf of our family, we would like to thank all of you, Jerry's friends from near and far, for the outpouring of prayers, love, support, respect, acknowledgment, and appreciation for what he meant to all of you, especially in such a difficult time for our family."

It further read:

"We know how much he was loved by you, his loyal fans and friends, and we know the 'Geator' will live on in our hearts forever. But for us, our grief is truly indescribable in losing the man we'll forever call 'Daddy.'"

The statement, posted on Blavat's official Facebook page, also disclosed details of the late DJ's funeral arrangements. Further, it asked fans to share their memories of the artist to "celebrate" the life he lived. It concluded with the following line:

"The Boss with the Hot Sauce is with the Big Boss now."

"The Geator with the Heater" DJ Jerry Blavat's net worth was estimated to be around $1.5 million

Gerald "Jerry" Joseph Blavat was born in South Philadelphia on July 3, 1940. Having begun as an entertainer in 1953, Blavat started his journey to become "The Boss with the Hot Sauce" in 1960, when he got behind the microphone at Camden, South Carolina's WCAM radio station.

Throughout his career, Jerry Blavat partnered with different record labels, hosted and guest-starred in shows, appeared in movies, and entertained the audience by becoming a DJ on multiple radio stations. The icon was also inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998, which became just one of his several achievements throughout his lifetime.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, "The Geator with the Heater" had a net worth of around $1.5 million. Jerry Blavat's sudden passing has left many of his admirers grief-stricken, as they took to social media to share their tributes to him. Here are a few from Twitter:

My heart is heavy as I post this. My true champion Jerry Blavat the “Geator” made his transition! From the beginning of my recording career he kept my music playing on his radio show. My prayer is that he now truly will Rest in Peace. https://t.co/gS4oZHaXjV
It’s always difficult when you lose a friend, and so many besides me I know feel the same way.We have lost Jerry Blavat at the young age of 82. “The Geator” or “The Boss with Hit Sauce” was so nice to me as a kid in my career. Memories in Margate will never be the same #RIPGeator https://t.co/kMSitqxnze
RIP, @JerryBlavat. A rock-and-roll/R&B legend and a true Philly original. (This was 10 months ago.) https://t.co/dqqmBpIw7A
Remembering a Philadelphia icon today. Rest easy, Jerry Blavat. https://t.co/DGnF8TTuH2
“Keep on rockin’ cause you only rock once” -Jerry Blavat RIP GEATOR😢 WE WILL KEEP ROCKIN IN YOUR MEMORY https://t.co/sbpo1b8Xv9
Found this in my never ending photo collection. Ang & I were walking in Old City & ran into Jerry Blavat. Ang was in awe & asked for this shot. He loved him like the millions of others did. The Geator transcended generations. Rest In Peace to the Boss with the Hot Sauce. https://t.co/k58RtHvO3N
Jerry Blavat, The Geator with the Heater, was a Philadelphia treasure, an icon & a legend. It was a pleasure to be around him thru the years. He had endless energy & a smile for every fan. They don’t make ‘em like him anymore. Rest In Peace. 📻 ❤️🎤🙏🏻 https://t.co/yb3GEq44WH
Margate and Philly won’t be the same without Jerry Blavat 🤍 RIP Geator, Boss with the Hot Sauce https://t.co/hf4WqhkPTg
I’m heartbroken at the loss of ‘The Boss with the Hot Sauce’, my very good friend the incomparable Jerry Blavat. ‘The Geator with the Heater’ will forever live in our hearts. Rest in Peace ‘My Man.’ Lots of love,Deana Martin https://t.co/tI90dsPgCe
Thinking of my friend...The Geator With The Heater...The Boss with the Hot Sauce. The one and only Jerry Blavat. 🙏 https://t.co/lI8BtdsjuL
I was saddened this morning to hear of the passing of Jerry Blavat. I had the pleasure of working with him during a Down the Shore segment this past August. He was so good at what he did and brought so much joy to many. Happy Hour truly was a happy hour with him. Sending prayers. https://t.co/j2nyV7yQsR

The icon, who suffered from complications of myasthenia gravis and related health issues, passed away at VITAS Inpatient Hospice Unit at Jefferson-Methodist Hospital. Some publications even reported Blavat's passing time to be around 3.45 am EST.

According to the family statement released a few hours back, there will be a gathering on Saturday, January 28, at the Cathedral Basilica of Saint Peter and Paul (1723 Race Street, Philadelphia, PA). The statement also disclosed that:

"A viewing would commence at 9 am, with mass scheduled at 11:30 am."

Jerry Blavat's family have additionally asked fans to respect their privacy. The late artist is survived by his four daughters.

