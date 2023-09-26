"DNA confirmation that he is just like his daddy": J. Prince Jr. slammed over Gunna rat diss

J. Prince Jr., the CEO and founder of the streetwear brand Mob Ties, was slammed online after he mocked rapper Gunna by naming a mouse after him. On September 25, Prince took to his Instagram stories to share videos revealing that he found a rodent in his swimming pool and decided to name him Gunna.

In the videos, which had Gunna's fukumean playing in the background, J. Prince Jr. jokingly said:

“Gunna, what you doing in a real n***a pool. You better stay your a** out my pool. I’m trying to make sure you ain’t saying Mob Ties is this and Mob Ties is that. Please don’t. We are a legally held business that does business and don’t do nothing else. Stop it Gunna!”

The four videos posted on his story did not go according to what J. Prince Jr. seemingly wanted, and netizens trolled him. One of the users commented:

Screenshot of an Internet user remarking on J Prince Jr.'s videos holding a rat named "Gunna."

Internet reacts to J. Prince Jr.'s videos featuring a rat named Gunna

After J. Prince Jr. shared videos of holding a rat - that he found in his pool and named him Gunna - went viral, Internet users were furious. Several users trolled him and slammed him for being "corny" just like his dad, music executive and promoter J. Prince. Others slammed J. Prince Jr. for showing off the mouse, trolling him for having a dirty pool, and having rodents around the property.

In December 2022, Gunna accepted a plea bargain to be released from prison. Fans have pondered throughout the duration of the YSL Rico trial what role Gunna has played in Young Thug's continued incarceration. When he came out, he refuted the notion that he provided information to harm Young Thug or any other YSL members.

“While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way. My focus of YSL was entertainment — rap artists who wrote and performed music that exaggerated and ‘glorified’ urban life in the Black community.”

In response to accusations that he was a snitch, Gunna insisted on his innocence and persisted in calling for Young Thug's release. In an interview with Famous Sylvia this week, Jeffrey Williams Sr., the father of Young Thug, declared his love for Gunna.

"Let me try to help the attorney clarify that a little simpler. Gunna hasn’t done anything whatsoever that can hurt us on this case, period.”

As of writing, J. Prince Jr. has not responded to the backlash received over his mouse video.