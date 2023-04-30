“Do they ever cross his mind?”: Social media slam Brian McKnight for not acknowledging his kids from previous marriage

American singer Brian McKnight was slammed online after he did not acknowledge his kids from his previous marriage to Julie McKnight. On April 30, 2023, Instagram page The Shade Room shared a series of screenshots where several Internet users slammed the 53-year-old artist for only addressing and celebrating his stepchildren on his social media handles.

Screenshot of Brian McKnight's current Instagram bio.

In his Instagram bio, McKnight called himself a father of "Julia, Jack, Kekoa Matteo, and Brian Kainoa Makoa," and not his other three kids - Brian Jr., Niko, and Brianna McKnight. Moreover, in the past few years, most of McKnight's posts have been about celebrating the milestones of his stepkids, whom he shares with his now-wife, Leilani Malia Mendoza.

All this prompted the singer to trend on social media, with users slamming him. One of them mockingly wondered whether or not the thought of his other three kids from McKnight's previous marriages even crosses his mind.

Screenshot of an Internet user slamming Brian McKnight's lack of acknowledgment of his previous kids. (Image via The Shade Room/Instagram)

Internet users react strongly to Brian McKnight's not addressing his biological children

After Brian McKnight's social media posts and Instagram bio went viral, Twitteratis were furious and disappointed. Several users slammed the singer for abandoning his "black kids" for his stepchildren and called him out for neglecting his paternal duties.

Others questioned his internet captions, with one of them suggesting that his social media posts were purposely throwing shade at his ex-wife and kids.

miss janay @selfiegoddesss Brian McKnight is a nasty soul. How awful is this caption? You literally already have a daughter. A black one. Brian McKnight is a nasty soul. How awful is this caption? You literally already have a daughter. A black one. https://t.co/9YyQPaOpX0

THEE KSH Pttman @MizzPittman So Brian McKnight was married to Julie McKnight, had 2 sons, Brian Jr. and Niko with her, cheated on her with Patricia Driver and had a daughter, Briana McKnight, who Julie treated like her own - disowned ALL OF THEM - got a new wife and step kids and didn’t look back. Jesus. So Brian McKnight was married to Julie McKnight, had 2 sons, Brian Jr. and Niko with her, cheated on her with Patricia Driver and had a daughter, Briana McKnight, who Julie treated like her own - disowned ALL OF THEM - got a new wife and step kids and didn’t look back. Jesus.

Chloe @TheMegaChloe I just learned that Brian McKnight named his newborn Brian McKnight. He has an adult son named Brian McKnight Jr. This man is diabolical. I just learned that Brian McKnight named his newborn Brian McKnight. He has an adult son named Brian McKnight Jr. This man is diabolical. https://t.co/OntJNzJvIP

Bianca Wilson @___bjw___ ‍ Purposely putting your step kids names in your bio instead of your biological kids names is just spiteful. Not Brian McKnight being a trifling deadbeat father…Purposely putting your step kids names in your bio instead of your biological kids names is just spiteful. Not Brian McKnight being a trifling deadbeat father… 😵‍💫 Purposely putting your step kids names in your bio instead of your biological kids names is just spiteful. https://t.co/ZBOUNKHKDi

CeeCee Mari @MariCeeCee98 Chile, so Brian McKnight abandoned his black children for an Asian woman who was already a single mother. Started taking care of her children like his own. Uses her children to sub his black children in ig posts. Named his son with her junior but already has a junior. A mess! Chile, so Brian McKnight abandoned his black children for an Asian woman who was already a single mother. Started taking care of her children like his own. Uses her children to sub his black children in ig posts. Named his son with her junior but already has a junior. A mess!

Chloe @TheMegaChloe Is it weird for Brian McKnight to claim he cut off his children because they’re grown yet he bought the stepdaughter who is older than his biological daughter a BMW for her birthday? Then posted that his stepdaughter was the best daughter ever? Is it weird for Brian McKnight to claim he cut off his children because they’re grown yet he bought the stepdaughter who is older than his biological daughter a BMW for her birthday? Then posted that his stepdaughter was the best daughter ever? https://t.co/suCiiqnnYn

Screenshot of an Internet user slamming McKnight's lack of acknowledgment of his previous kids. (Image via @DJMelloSoul/Twitter)

Mia @MIAMIAMIA2001 Brian McKnight is a disgrace. Disgusting what someone can do to their biological children. Brian McKnight is a disgrace. Disgusting what someone can do to their biological children.

Screenshot of an Internet user slamming Brian McKnight's lack of acknowledgment of his previous kids. (Image via @MizzPittman/Twitter)

rosechocglam @rosechocglam Brian McKnight is unhinged because his social posts are clearly designed to strike a dagger in the hearts of his ex and adult kids Brian McKnight is unhinged because his social posts are clearly designed to strike a dagger in the hearts of his ex and adult kids

Brian McKnight was previously married to Julie McKnight from 1990 to 2003. The duo shared two kids, Brian Jr. and Niko, during their marriage. The singer also went on to father Brianna from a relationship with his former partner Patricia.

McKnight has already fought back against claims that he was a bad dad who neglected his black children for years. In a 2019 video that resurfaced online, he talked about involvement in his kids' lives.

“I’ve never missed a day of child support. I’ve never done anything adverse to my children whatsoever. I’ve always been there. I’ve always been there with advice, whether they took it or not. I have always been the sounding board and I’ve always been the one who had to help them achiever whatever dreams that they were wanting to reach out for."

McKnight said he gave them everything he could that he did not have in his childhood with the hope that "they would appreciate it.” In addition, he took responsibility for "entitling" his kids when they were younger and for giving "tough love."

“When I stopped doing everything for them, BJ was 25, Niko was 22. And it wasn’t like I completely cut them off. That happened much later.”

The musician remembered renting an apartment for his sons and paying all the bills for two years. He claimed that the men were required to handle their own bills afterward. Around that time, the musician met Lelani, who allegedly tried to hire BJ and Niko at the hospital where she worked.

"I’m not abandoning them. We are estranged…which happens. More often than not in this particular situation.”

As of this writing, Brian McKnight has not commented on the backlash for not acknowledging his kids from his previous marriage.

Poll : 0 votes