"Do not go back": Fans believe that Shereé Whitfield shouldn't give Tyrone another chance in RHOA Episode 6

RHOA Season 14 returned for an all-new action-packed episode on Sunday night. Titled Don't be Sea Salty, the episode continued the drama between Shereé and Tyrone. Shereé considered giving Tyrone another chance, but fans insisted that she move on.
Last week, Shereé drove down to Philadelphia to meet up with Tyrone. However, he stood her up, and she returned home heartbroken. In Episode 6 of RHOA, Shereé shared that Tyrone called her, but he didn't apologize for not coming to meet her. Shereé revealed that she hasn't been picking up his calls or responding to his texts since.
However, the RHOA star recently opened up about how she has been having second thoughts. Shereé shared that she was wondering if she should give Tyrone a second chance. She stated that they had been together for a long time and was hesitant to throw it all away.
Fans who watched the episode took to social media and insisted that Tyrone didn't deserve any more chances.
Fans claim Tyrone didn't deserve a second chance on RHOA
Taking to Twitter, fans shared that it was time for Shereé to move on. Some also added that she deserved better, and they strongly believed that she shouldn't think about giving Tyrone a second chance.
More details on what happened between Shereé and Tyrone on RHOA
Last week, Shereé decided to pay a visit to Tyrone after the other housewives left New York. He was in Philadelphia and couldn't make it to New York as planned because his travel restrictions wouldn't allow him to get past 100 miles from his home. As she was about to reach Philly, Shereé tried calling Tyrone, but he didn't answer the phone.
Shereé later reached the restaurant the couple had decided on, but she had not heard from Tyrone yet. She decided to wait it out and see if he eventually turned up. Around two hours later, the producer told her that Tyrone couldn't make it because of a parole violation.
Heartbroken and taken aback, Shereé called Kenya to reveal what had happened and broke down. Kenya requested that Shereé not call him back and advised her to wait and see if he would apologize for the incident.
A short recap of what happened this week on RHOA Episode 6
Marlo felt that Shereé needed a little pampering after what happened to her in Philly. So the RHOA star decided to throw a little surprise pampering session that included shopping, a foot massage, and some good food.
Kenya was also supposed to meet Marlo at her house to surprise Shereé, but she ended up calling in sick. Drew brought some cupcakes for Shereé.
Shereé revealed that she was staying low and was embarrassed about what had happened to her. But when Marlo called her and invited her home, she was shocked. She shared that no one had ever done anything so thoughtful for her. The two ladies had a candid conversation, and Shereé opened up about how she felt.
RHOA airs every Sunday night at 8.00 pm ET only on Bravo. Readers can check their local listings for more information.