What time will RHOA Season 14 episode 6 air on Bravo? Shereé Whitfield x Tyrone drama continues

Bravo's Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) will be back with yet another interesting episode on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at 8 pm ET and will explore many other relationships throughout the season. The ladies are back to grace another successful installment and give viewers their fair share of love, laughter and drama. With gorgeous outfits, this season's cast saw veterans as well as new faces making their debut on the show.

The season has held an interesting pace since its premiere and has lived up to its reputation of being one of the most successful Housewives franchises on Bravo. This week, the drama will continue between Shereé Whitfield and boyfriend Tyrone.

The cast of Season 14 of RHOA includes Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Marlo Hampton, Shereé Whitfield, Drew Sidora and newcomer Sanya Richards-Ross, who are bringing some much-needed flair to make the show more interesting for viewers. The trailer teased a lot of drama between them as they navigate personal issues, friendships and relationships.

RHOA star Shereé Whitfield opens up to her daughter after being stood up by boyfriend Tyrone

This week on RHOA, Shereé Whitfield opens up to her daughter following a dramatic incident in Philadelphia. The star traveled for two hours to meet up with her boyfriend Tyrone, however, he didn't show up, leaving Shereé in tears.

Not only did he stand her up, he also refused to take any of her calls after the fact. All of this took place even when he knew that Shereé only made the trip after he told her they could no longer meet in New York like they originally planned.

The official synopsis of the episode titled, Don't be Sea Salty, reads:

"Marlo picks up the pieces of Sheree's broken heart with fashion, food and friendship; another friendship continues to sour after Sanya uninvites Drew from a photo shoot; things get spicy at a Jamaican cooking class."

On this week's episode, the RHOA star opens up about the aftermath of the incident and said that she's currently taking everything "day by day." In an exclusive sneak peak released by Bravo, Shereé tells her daughter Tierra that she is still heartbroken with Tyrone not showing up after she traveled all the way just to meet him.

In a confessional, she says,

"Tyrone left me in a city that I'm unfamiliar with—not a text, not a call."

Shereé proceeds to explain that he did reach out to her eventually, however, he pretended that he didn’t do anything wrong.

"Like, the first thing you should've said to me was, 'Babe, let me explain.' Something. So I said, 'Hey, let me call you back,' and I just never called back. I don't want to talk to him right now. I ain't really left the house since I been back. It's f--king humiliating."

However, the RHOA star tells her daughter she's not ready to call it quits yet, despite how much hurt has been caused, especially now that Tyrone constantly checks up after his mistake. She says:

"I don't know if this is something that I'm ready to give up on."

In a confessional, Shereé says:

"I think when you love someone, you don't stop loving them overnight even when sometimes they hurt you, they do bad things. It's not that easy to just move on."

Since the premiere of RHOA, the reality series has been on this year's list of fan favorites. Season 14 of the show has amped up its drama quotient with many housewives dealing with trials and tribulations among their families as well as with each other. With such good content, it is surely one of the most watched shows on Bravo.

