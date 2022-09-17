Do Revenge: What is the real identity of Eleanor? (Spoilers)

Do Revenge, the highly absorbing and thrilling teen dark comedy movie, finally premiered on Netflix on Friday, September 16. The movie, co-written by Celeste Ballard and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, is directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson and has already begun to get a lot of positive attention from viewers.

The movie dives deep into the chaos that teenage girls can create when it comes to taking revenge. All hell breaks loose when a fallen diva, Drea (portrayed by Camila Mendes) and a new transfer student, Eleanor (played by Maya Hawke) join hands to make their nemeses pay.

According to the official synopsis of Do Revenge, released by Netflix:

"After a clandestine run-in, Drea (Alpha, fallen it girl played by Camila Mendes) and Eleanor (beta, new alt girl played by Maya Hawke) team up to go after each other’s tormentors. Do Revenge is a subverted Hitchcock-ian dark comedy featuring the scariest protagonists of all: teenage girls."

Besides Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke, the brand new Netflix dark comedy also stars Rish Shah, Jonathan Daviss, Austin Abrams, Talia Ryder, Ava Capri, Maia Reficco, Alisha Boe, Sophie Turner, among several others.

The movie is woven with some astonishing twists, making it quite arresting to watch. Without further ado, let's jump right in to find out about some of the biggest highlights of Do Revenge.

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers.

Some significant takeaways from Netflix' brand new teen dark comedy, Do Revenge

Who is Nosy Nora?

Do Revenge begins with Drea and Eleanor, two distinctly different teenage girls, pairing up to take down their arch nemeses, however, the audience soon gets to know that things are not what they seem.

From the very beginning, viewers can see Eleanor gaining Drea's trust quite easily before the two land on a mission to take revenge on Max (played by Austin Abrams) and Carissa (played by Ava Capri). But both the audience and Drea are in the dark about Eleanor's past.

Later on, it is revealed that Eleanor does not want revenge on Carissa but wants to take down Drea, as she is the reason her life turned into an awful mess. In the past, Drea had spread nasty rumors about Eleanor that changed her life for the worse. She even lost her relationship with her then love interest Carissa.

Back then, Eleanor was known as Nosy Nora and Drea and her gang used to bully her. In the latter part of the movie, both the audience and Drea realize that she is getting played by Eleanor. The revelation comes as an astounding twist in the movie, turning all the tables.

What happened between Eleanor and Drea at the end?

At the end of the movie, Drea comes back at Eleanor, revealing all her secrets to the entire group, making Eleanor feel miserable again. But soon, Drea realizes that doing it does not make her feel any better. She feels even worse as she genuinely now wants to be friends with Eleanor.

She runs after Eleanor and the two express how they both want to end this terrible revenge mission. The two girls then reconcile. Thereafter, Eleanor helps Drea to finally take her revenge on Max. With the help of a spy camera, Eleanor reveals the disgusting truth about Max leaking Drea's video in front of everyone.

Max ends up getting what he deserves and the two girls become the best of friends.

Catch Do Revenge, which is currently streaming on Netflix.

