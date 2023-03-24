"Do these taste like Mints? Whats the catch?" MSCHF's latest Super Normal 2 Mint sneakers leaves fans confused

MSCHF, a Brooklyn-based creative design firm, continues to dominate the footwear industry with its crazy designs, which have drawn admirers from all over the world. The collective label recently created waves with the introduction of its Astro Boy-inspired Big Red Boots, which have become synonymous with unconventional designs that demand a second look.

The most current entry in the Super Normal series, the Super Normal 2 "Mint," captivated the sneaker market. Fans of the shoe and other sneaker enthusiasts have varying viewpoints about them. One of them commented,

One of the internet user found them similar to mints (Image via Instagram/@mschf)

The MSCHF Super Normal 2 “Mint Green” sneakers were officially launched on March 22, 2023. They were sold by raffle via the label’s official Sneakers App. The retail price for these sneakers was fixed at $170 for each pair.

MSCHF Super Normal 2 "Mint Green" shoes generated mixed opinions online

Take a look at the responses of netizens on the sneaker design (Image via Instagram/@mschf)

The American label's shoe designs mostly make headlines for their quirky appearance. Fans and other sneaker enthusiasts appeared perplexed by the new Super Normal 2 shoes.

Some praised the design of these shoes, while many others made hilarious remarks, asking if these Mint Green sneakers tasted like mints.

One of them called it the Cotton Candy Milkshake, while another internet user liked them and termed them dope. Someone said that these were the coolest shoes on the market.

Some still criticized the sneaker design, calling it a clone of the Nike Air Force 1 silhouette. However, many of them loved the minty color scheme of these shoes.

The MSCHF Super Normal 2 “Mint Green” sneakers are topped with broad multicolored laces

Here's a detailed look at the shoes. (Image via Sportskeeda)

MSCHF's Big Red Boot, which just debuted on Emmy Award-winning actor Giancarlo Esposito's feet, has shaken up the shoe industry, with replicas cropping up in factories around the world to imitate the reality-defying idea. The art team is now painting its Super Normal silhouette in vivid "Mint Green" tones after fully assimilating into sneaker culture.

The design team's most recent rendering of the Super Normal 2 model used a dark "5 O'clock Shadow" inspired by the paneled features of the 1980s basketball uniforms.

Contrastingly, the tumbled leather inserts on the top have a distorted appearance and are covered in a bright white base, with perforations all over the vamp revealing a glimpse of the resulting trademark Tiffany & Co. hue.

The sole unit repeats the stated "Mint Green" throughout its sewing, "MSCHF" logo, and tread beneath the foot, continuing the exploration of the injection of colorful shades over the quarter, tongue tab, and sock liner.

The Easter-inspired stitch in light pink across the heel counters as well as a flurry of pastel colors in the rope lace sets, together with a silver metallic dubrae and the Brooklyn art collective's insignia, three pink exclamation marks, all over the back, finished off the look.

Although these sneakers quickly sold out on the brand’s official sneakers app, fans can try getting their hands on them via other select retailers and resellers.

Poll : 0 votes