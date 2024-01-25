“Do the same to topless men”: Britney Spears allegedly getting banned from Four Seasons hotel in LA puts internet in splits

Britney Spears, the American singer, was allegedly banned from the Four Seasons in Los Angeles on January 22, 2024, as guests complained about her stripping by the pool.

The 42-year-old has been a longtime guest at the five-star hotel, which is just minutes from her $14 million mansion in Thousand Oaks. A source told The US Sun:

"Britney has been going to the Four Seasons in Westlake Village for years, but she's been causing a headache for staff recently. In the past year, she's been banned from the hotel, unbanned, and is now banned again. Some guests have complained about her going topless by the pool and making them feel uncomfortable, and her behavior is often bizarre and annoying."

Social media users had varied opinions on the matter. Some were in support of the hotel. However, some netizens pointed out that, if the singer is not allowed to, then the men should be forbidden from showing their bare upper body as well.

Britney Spears was at the Four Seasons this week in Westlake Village, Los Angeles. Reports say that she was allegedly banned from the hotel after she went into the pool topless.

Three different sources exclusively confirmed to The U.S. Sun that staff at the Westlake Village resort "have been driven crazy" by the pop star's behavior over the past year. One insider told the outlet:

"Staff have talked about it throughout the whole hotel and it's really unfortunate, but she’s not allowed on there at the moment, certainly not the spa. It [the hotel] sees a lot of high profile guests and rich guests checking in who spend thousands there, whether it be for a business trip or leisure and they don't want to be made to feel awkward."

A representative for Britney Spears has denied that she was banned from the Four Seasons. As per Hot New Hip Hop, the singer previously shared photographs where she was naked on Instagram while covering her breasts as she relaxed in a hotel suite during one of her stays.

Many netizens went on social media to support Britney Spears, while others believed she should not have gone topless in front of other guests who might have brought their children to the pool. Some of the reactions are given below.

Britney Spears also allegedly clapped back at the news outlets that stated she made guests "uncomfortable" at the Four Seasons hotel. She went on Instagram on January 23, 2024, to post a video of her dancing in front of the camera at her Thousand Oaks home. The pop star is known to post many dance clips on her account with different outfits. She captioned the video,

"Awkward silence... I love making people uncomfortable... here's to gold."

In the video, Britney appeared to be in a gold-shimmering outfit. The base of the mini dress was a peach color, but it was covered in a sparkly design made of gold rhinestones. The bottom of the dress was covered in fringe, and the top was a halter top with a deep v-neck.

She finished the look with a black choker necklace and black high heels, as per The Mirror. The singer was seen stepping back and forth in the clip while smiling and posing for the camera. Her steps on the tile floor could be heard echoing through the video as she performed different steps.

Spears released a book titled The Woman in Me on October 24, 2023. It is a memoir of the celebrity's journey of power, celebrity, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope, as per The New York Times.

