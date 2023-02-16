"Do we treat unmarried men this way?": Chelsea Handler childless controversy explained 

Comedian Chelsea Handler sparked debate online after uploading a video that explained what it was like to live without children. Several conservative commentators bashed the video. However, netizens found the skit hilarious and extended support.

Kaeley Triller @KaeleyT Matt Walsh @MattWalshBlog Chelsea Handler wants you to know that she's really happy being a childless 47 year old. Like seriously happy. She's so happy, you guys. Okay? Nobody say she's sad. She's not. Definitely not. Chelsea Handler wants you to know that she's really happy being a childless 47 year old. Like seriously happy. She's so happy, you guys. Okay? Nobody say she's sad. She's not. Definitely not. https://t.co/r7GHi132FR I don’t much care for Chelsea Handler or most of the things she stands for, but what is the point of this post? To mock unmarried, childless women? How is this helpful? Do we treat unmarried men this way? twitter.com/MattWalshBlog/… I don’t much care for Chelsea Handler or most of the things she stands for, but what is the point of this post? To mock unmarried, childless women? How is this helpful? Do we treat unmarried men this way? twitter.com/MattWalshBlog/…

The This Means War actress temporarily stepped in to host The Daily Show after Trevor Noah’s recent exit. Chelsea Handler created an entire skit that explained what it was like to be childless. In a short video titled- A Day in the Life of a Childless Woman, the comedian did a satirical day-in-the-life sketch where she exaggerated her daily tasks.

The 47-year old’s video starts off with Handler saying:

“I wake up at 6 am and I remember that I have no kids to take to school. So I take an edible, m*sturbate, and go back to sleep. I wake up at 12:30 pm, and get ready for a busy day of going whatever the f**k I feel like.”

The actress went on to explain that she has the liberty to wear stylish and impractical heels as she does not have to chase any kids throughout the day. She then jokes about traveling to Paris to relish a croissant. She said:

“I do a meditation sesh on the plane since I have no screaming kids, allowing me all the time in the world to become enlightened. The weightlessness of my existence has granted me super-human powers.”

She also jokingly stated that she also travels back in time to kill Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

In the video, she goes on to add that she then “teleports back home” to go on a date “with whatever hot guy” she met on dating website Raya. Chelsea Handler ended the video by saying:

“It’s amazing what you can do when you have this much free time.”

The video was posted on her official Twitter account as well, where it has amassed nearly 10 million views.

Internet users debate over Chelsea Handler’s “childless” video

The video required mixed reactions from people. Some netizens showed remorse over Chelsea Handler embracing her life without children. Amongst the many critics, Fox News host Tucker Carlson did an entire segment on the skit alongside conservative radio host Jesse Kelly. Kelly did not hold back and said in the interview:

“Feminists like Chelsea Handler... they’ve been lied to by their society forever, that you can be a girlboss and you can do anything a man can do- which, everyone who’s ever seen a woman back up a vehicle knows that’s not true… soon it’s Valentine’s Day and your womb resembles a dried up tumbleweed… your Valentine’s Day date for the 10th year in a row is a 10 year old copy of Magic Mike and half-full bottle of Xanax and you’re trying to pretend like you’re happy.”

Some netizens seemed to agree with Kelly’s blatantly sexist commentary, and wrote online:

applΞ.eth / 8’s.eth / Ben’s.eth / 🐐️’s.eth @thatzthewayitiz @MattWalshBlog the whole point of being here is to procreate. thats why YOU are literally alive. to have a family. people who fail at that are the only ones who come out and say how happy they are. people who are truly happy, like those who have a family, never have to say that. they just are. @MattWalshBlog the whole point of being here is to procreate. thats why YOU are literally alive. to have a family. people who fail at that are the only ones who come out and say how happy they are. people who are truly happy, like those who have a family, never have to say that. they just are.

Carl Benjamin @Sargon_of_Akkad @MattWalshBlog "I don't want kids and for some reason I talk about not wanting kids every single day of my life." @MattWalshBlog "I don't want kids and for some reason I talk about not wanting kids every single day of my life." https://t.co/7VwAayxvov

Other netizens found the video empowering and hilarious. They tweeted:

Staz Trudeaux @SheJStaz They call a pregnant Rihanna "satanic," and their heads explode over Chelsea Handler being childless and loving life. So easy to bait, so filled with hate. They call a pregnant Rihanna "satanic," and their heads explode over Chelsea Handler being childless and loving life. So easy to bait, so filled with hate.

Marielle @TheNolaChick



"This video sucks and my baby smiled at me today, so it's all worth it!"



Who are you trying to convince? @chelseahandler These comments delivered. God forbid a woman actually enjoy being childless."This video sucks and my baby smiled at me today, so it's all worth it!"Who are you trying to convince? @chelseahandler These comments delivered. God forbid a woman actually enjoy being childless. "This video sucks and my baby smiled at me today, so it's all worth it!"Who are you trying to convince?

Michael Stapells @UberCSGO @chelseahandler A lot of people hating on this post, or insulting it. Nothing wrong with choosing to be child free. 9 days from now, I’ll be unable to have children. I’ll still live my vision of a happy, fulfilling life. Stop shaming individuals for lifestyle choices that are none of your bsns! @chelseahandler A lot of people hating on this post, or insulting it. Nothing wrong with choosing to be child free. 9 days from now, I’ll be unable to have children. I’ll still live my vision of a happy, fulfilling life. Stop shaming individuals for lifestyle choices that are none of your bsns!

Joe Eccles @Joelorian @chelseahandler Being childfree is the greatest feeling, gladly will continue being free. @chelseahandler Being childfree is the greatest feeling, gladly will continue being free.

Chelsea Handler has been open about her decision not to have children. Just last month she openly discussed how women are pressurized to have children and how there is a lack of representation of child-free adults. During an interview, she revealed that people who choose to be childless want to “live out loud” and love “hard without a family.”

