Does A Haunting in Venice have an end-credits scene? Explained

The much-awaited horror-mystery film, A Haunting in Venice, finally relesed in theatres on September 15, 2023. Based on the Agatha Christie novel, Hallowe'en Party, the film focuses on the story of the Belgian detective Hercule Poirot who is invited to a seance by one of his friends. However, when one of the guests at the party is murdered, it is upto Poirot to find the killer.

Since its premiere, the film has garnered global appreciation for perfectly encapsulating the dark and ominous setting of Christie's novels and living upto the franchise's predecessors, Death on the Nile and Murder on the Orient Express. Additionally, the film has also been praised for adding the element of the supernatural, a factor that was not present in the original text.

The film has already overtaken The Nun II since its premiere and does not seem to slow down anytime soon as it climbs to the top of the box office.

However, there has been some debate on whether the film has a post-credits scene. Since the film does not mark the beginning of any series and is an adaptation of a standalone Agatha Christie novel, it does not have a post-credits scene.

A Haunting in Venice does not have an end-credits scene

Kenneth Branagh in A Haunting in Venice (Image via IMDb)

A Haunting in Venice has no mid and post-credits scene. This maintains the franchise's general policy of avoiding employing post-credits scenes, as neither Death on the Nile nor Murder on the Orient Express did.

It would also be pointless to add any tease in the movie after the credits have rolled. Fans of Agatha Christie novels would realize that while her Poirot writings have several recurring characters, such as Captain Hastings or Ariadne Oliver, none of her stories are interconnected. Therefore, post-credits scenes in the film would have completely deviated from the authenticity of the Christie novels' plotlines.

In a typical Hercule Poirot fashion, the film ends with the Belgian detective summoning each and every suspect in the case and narrating his version of the events as they took place, ultimately leading up to revealing the killer's identity and their motive to the entire party.

A Haunting in Venice synopsis

The official synopsis of the film, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"A Haunting in Venice is set in eerie, post-World War II Venice on All Hallows' Eve and is a terrifying mystery featuring the return of the celebrated sleuth, Hercule Poirot. Now retired and living in self-imposed exile in the world's most glamorous city, Poirot reluctantly attends a séance at a decaying, haunted palazzo. When one of the guests is murdered, the detective is thrust into a sinister world of shadows and secrets.''

The murder-mystery film is host to an exceptionally talented star cast with actor Kenneth Branagh playing the titular role. The film also stars Tina Fey, Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Dornan, Camille Cottin, Kelly Reilly, Ali Khan, Emma Laird, Jude Hill, and Kyle Allen in supporting roles.

It is directed and written by Kenneth Barangh and Michael Green, respectively, with Louise Killin, Judy Hofflund, Simon Kinberg, James Prichard, Mark Gordon, and Ridely Scott acting as the executive producers. It is distributed by 20th Century Studios.

A Haunting in Venice is now available in theatres.