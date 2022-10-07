Does Bethenny Frankel have a boyfriend? Everything to know as former Real Housewives of New York star sues TikTok

Bethenny Frankel, the former Real Housewives of New York, is suing popular social media platform TikTok for using her images in ads that promote counterfeit goods. The complaint was filed in New York Federal Court on Thursday, October 6, 2022.

In the complaint, Frankel stated that TikTok is illegally profiting from its advertising partners using the influencer's images and voices inappropriately to peddle bogus items.

Through her action, she is also demanding stricter policies to enhance the protection of the creators against such malpractices. Her complaint reads as:

“Unscrupulous companies and individuals have purloined the images, voices, and content of Ms. Frankel and Class Members to sell counterfeit items through the use of TikTok’s platform. Despite demands on TikTok to remove and police this corrupt conduct, TikTok has ignored such demands and even taken countervailing positions.”

Here's everything to know about popular influencer Bethenny Frankel.

Is Bethenny Frankel in a relationship with Paul Bernon? Details about Frankel explored as she sues TikTok over scam ads

In the complaint made by Frankel, she particularly pointed out at an ad featuring her endorsing a knockoff cardigan, claiming that the ad scammer conveniently edited her posts talking about some other cardigan and used it for their bogus item inappropriately. However, after she warned her followers about the fake advertisement, TikTok was quick to remove the ad.

Netizens are now intrigued to know all about Bethenny Frankel, including her relationship with Paul Bernon.

The Skinnygirl founder met Paul through a dating app in 2018. The couple dated for almost 2 years, but decided to separate for a brief period in October 2020. However, even during the break-up phase, Bethenny Frankel time and again told media houses how the two maintained cordial relations with each other.

Frankel talked about it with Ellen DeGeneres on her show and stated:

“Not everything has to end badly, some things just don’t continue and it’s not negative, it’s just life.”

However, just 3 months after this interview, she was seen holding hands with Paul Bernon once again in Miami, making it a clear indication of how the couple was back together with one another.

Following this in March 2021, the couple officially announced their engagement. At the same time, they was seen vacationing in Portofino, Italy. Speculations amongst the fans grew that the duo was searching for some wedding venues.

Although the couple are often spotted at public events together, the two have decided not to rush into tying the knot, just taking everything slow and steady.

Bethenny Frankel also never shies away from sharing a few appreciation posts for her fiance, every now and then. A few weeks back, she uploaded a few pictures and captioned them:

“My boo…my BAE my BFF…I love you Paul… thank you for supporting me…time apart bc of work is never easy in a relationship and it’s how we spend our time together that really matters…I can’t wait for our summer of love…”

The Big Shot With Bethenny star was previously married to Jason Hoppy, with whom Frankel shares a daughter, Bryn, who was born in 2010. The ex-couple parted ways in 2012, but their divorce was not finalized until 2021.

Similarly, Paul Bernon too was married to Ashley Bernon for 14 years, with the ex-couple separating in 2017.

