"Does he mean post graduation?": Fans react as Kanye Graduation 2 TikTok claim emerges online

Kanye West fans are ecstatic about a possible new release by the artist set on October 6, 2023. A TikTok account by the username @user19474837522 released a collection of clips of Ye on September 11.

The post's caption read "6/10, Graduation 2," which could be a reference to the American rapper's album Graduation, as per Hot New Hip Hop. The TikTok montage was posted exactly 16 years after the third studio album's release on September 11, 2007.

Fans are speculating that the video was posted by the American rapper himself through a secondary account. @user19474837522 has since gained about 101 thousand followers on TikTok, and fans are excited about Ye's new work.

However, online information such as celebrity rumors, can sometimes be misleading or inaccurate. Therefore, it is important to exercise caution.

Details about Kanye West 'Graduation 2' rumor and fan reactions

Kanye West's new album rumors have been in the air since a TikToker with the handle @user19474837522 posted a video portraying a possible "Graduation 2" album.

The teaser shows clips of the Praise God rapper's Donda concert held at Soldier Field in Chicago in 2021, and Donda 2 performed at LoanDepot Park venue in Miami in 2022, as per Billboard.

The montage also contained footage of Ye singing at Travis Scott’s Utopia concert on August 7, 2023. The track played in the background of the video was Broken Road by Yhandi, and the clips and pictures used were all high-quality, as per HITC.

The video has since gone viral on the internet, and fans are all in a frenzy over whether the release rumors are true. The TikTok user has changed their name to "ye" and added a verified tick, which is fueling to the fire of confusion.

Some of the reactions on X (formerly Twitter) are given below.

One fan excitedly commented, "KANYE WEST JUST POSTED THIS VIDEO TO TIKTOK ANNOUNCING GRADUATION 2."

While the skeptical ones don't believe the footage of the strange account, one netizen expressed, "People will really believe anything” and another said, "This isn’t the real Kanye guys."

Ye or his team have not officially announcd any new album or other releases.

Ye's favorite track from the Graduation album

Graduation was Ye's third studio album, released on September 11, 2023. The album contains 14 tracks, including hits like Can’t Tell Me Nothing, Stronger, Homecoming, and Good Life.

The song Stronger went on to gain 450 million views on YouTube. However, Kanye West told Fox News in October 2022 that his favorite track from the album is Can’t Tell Me Nothing.

Graduation came out under the Def Jam Recordings and Roc-A-Fella Records labels and soon won the number one spot on the US Billboard 200 chart. The Heartless rapper featured several artists on his album, including T-Pain, Lil Wayne, Mos Def, DJ Premier, and Chris Martin from Coldplay.

Kanye has become known for his erratic behavior and racist remarks in recent years. However, according to Business Insider, he has been staying away from the public eye for the past two years.

His last musical work was an incomplete album, "Donda 2," which Ye released in February 2022 on Stem Player. It is a music streaming device made by Kano Computing in collaboration with West.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West finalized their divorce on November 29, 2022. They have four children together: North West, Saint West, Chicago West, and Psalm West. As per Mirror, the rapper is currently in Los Angeles spending time with his new wife, Bianca Censori.