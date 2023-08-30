Does Miley Cyrus have veneers? Before and after pictures go viral as TikTok clip takes fans by surprise

American singer Miley Cyrus' before and after pictures went viral on social media after she released her new single Used to Be Young. On August 25, the 30-year-old star shared an emotional music video of her song which led several fans to notice how her smile has transformed over the years, wondering what she has done to her teeth.

On August 27, Reddit gossip sub r/FauxMoi shared a clip from Cyrus' latest series of heart-to-heart conversations with her fans where she talked about her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus' experience with fame being unlike hers.

However, during close-up shots in the video, fans were quick to notice how Miley's gummy smile from her teenage years have suddenly disappeared and her appearance looked different than usual. Miley's teeth looked more aligned and whiter, prompting several fans to wonder if she had had any dental procedures done on herself.

Yes, Miley Cyrus has veneers and got her teeth fixed

Miley Cyrus' teeth have always been a standout part of her face. Her teeth were tiny, irregular, and gummy when she first began working for Disney on Hannah Montana. Her teeth, on the other hand, were a source of mockery even when she was a teen.

Back in 2009, Jamie Foxx reportedly passed comments about her teeth and called her “the one with all the gums,” adding that she needed a “gum transplant.” However, the Wrecking Ball singer had a positive attitude about her appearance. While speaking to Parade Magazine that year, she said:

“I like these [teeth] crooked. I love my teeth. My dad won’t let me fix my teeth or cut my hair. He loves it. He’s like, ‘It’s you!”

Her teeth began to change subtly over the years, with the first being around 2007 when they started to look less gummy. As per Longevita, she reportedly had gum contouring for that.

After that, the form of her teeth stayed consistent, but the color changed. Her teeth gradually became brighter and whiter, considerably less transparent than in her adolescence. In 2015, Miley Cyrus' front teeth, which were slightly crooked, started to look different too.

However, the most significant alteration in her teeth appearance was noticeable when she appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in 2022. Then, people began to observe that her teeth appeared significantly larger, with some even commenting that she appeared to have difficulty closing her mouth.

While speaking to Hello Magazine, some dental surgeons confirmed that Miley Cyrus has had veneers fixed to her teeth to make them look perfect.

Cosmetic dentist Dr. Thuha Jabbar of Almas Dentistry and Aesthetics said:

"It appears that Miley has chosen veneers, evident from the veneers' distinctive shape and polished appearance. Veneers offer the advantage of a minimally invasive procedure while boasting greater durability, resulting in a longer-lasting solution with reduced maintenance requirements."

Another dentist, Dr. Raj Juneja added that Cyrus appears to be using "porcelain veneers after braces to improve the size, shape and colour of her teeth."

Internet reacts to Miley Cyrus before and after teeth

After Miley Cyrus' recent clips from her promotional interview for Used to Be Young went viral, the Internet had wild reactions. Several users slammed the singer for getting veneers in the whitest possible shade and criticized her appearance. Some users also pointed out that her teeth are so big that she is unable to close her mouth while speaking.

As of writing, Miley Cyrus has not responded to the criticism of her teeth.