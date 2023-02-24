"Doesn't get more Illuminati than this": Doja Cat devil photoshoot sparks demonic allegations online

American singer Doja Cat's new devil photoshoot has sparked Illuminati and demonic allegations online.

On February 24, 2023, the 27-year-old star took to her Instagram to share a series of pictures dressed in red strap-on attire and completed it with devil's wings and horns. She captioned the carousel with several devil-faced emoticons. The picture also showcases the singer posing alongside a black scorpion with a red bident.

However, not many people were pleased with Doja Cat's new photoshoot and slammed her for propagating the Illuminati and demonic behavior. In the comment section of her Instagram post, user @ezzimaterials wrote:

"Doesn't get more Illuminati than this"

Screenshot of an internet user commenting on Doja Cat's new photoshoot (Image via Instagram)

Doja Cat's new devil photoshoot is met with criticism from the online community

After Doja Cat's new deviled-themed photoshoot went viral, the internet was shocked and concerned. Several users mocked the Freak singer for "selling her soul" and slammed her attire. Meanwhile, others questioned the new trend of showcasing devil-themed presentations in public and labeled her photoshoot "demonic."

Screenshot of an internet user criticizing Doja's new photoshoot (Image via Instagram)

Screenshot of an internet user criticizing Doja's new photoshoot (Image via Instagram)

Screenshot of internet users criticizing Doja's new photoshoot (Image via Instagram)

Screenshot of internet users criticizing Doja's new photoshoot (Image via Instagram)

Screenshot of internet users criticizing Doja's new photoshoot (Image via Instagram)

Screenshot of an internet user criticizing Doja's new photoshoot (Image via Instagram)

Screenshot of internet users criticizing Doja's new photoshoot (Image via Instagram)

Screenshot of internet users criticizing Doja's new photoshoot (Image via Instagram)

Screenshot of an internet user criticizing Doja's new photoshoot (Image via Instagram)

Screenshot of internet users criticizing Doja's new photoshoot (Image via Instagram)

Doja Cat has addressed conspiracy theories surrounding her

This is not the first time the Kiss Me More singer has had her fans wondering about her connection to the Illuminati and other conspiracy theories. Earlier this month, Doja Cat took to her Twitter handle to address the allegations.

On February 7, 2023, she tweeted:

"This illuminati s**t is so funny to me I'm gonna keep doing deliberate weird a** s**t just to make those people uncomfortable. I've fr found a new outlet of joy."

Screenshot of Doja's tweet addressing conspiracy theories around her.

In a separate tweet, she stated:

"playing with people's ignorance and stupidity for my own happiness and personal gain >"

fart @DojaCat playing with people's ignorance and stupidity for my own happiness and personal gain > playing with people's ignorance and stupidity for my own happiness and personal gain >

Moreover, in order to let users know how she will continue to play with people's "ignorance and stupidity," she replied to a fan's comment. When a user asked her to get an Illuminating tattoo, she responded:

"Dude, I f*****g will, watch me."

Screenshot of Doja responding to a fan.

The Vegas singer also recently addressed the decision to shave her head and eyebrows and compared it to Britney Spears' 2007 style.

While appearing on Instagram Live, she said:

"It's so incredibly disrespectful for people to be minimizing what Britney went through and make a joke out of something that was very serious and a big deal in her life. Every time I see a comment like that, I can't compute what's happening, other than it's just an awful thing."

As for her latest photoshoot, Doja is yet to comment on the allegations made by her fans.

Poll : 0 votes