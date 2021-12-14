Dog Days and 2 O’Clock Date replace Kim Seon-ho with Lee Hyun-woo and Ahn Bo-hyun

Dog Days and 2 O’Clock Date have reportedly replaced Kim Seon-ho as the lead in both films with Lee Hyun-woo and Ahn Bo-hyun, resively, despite the public opinion being in the actor’s favor.
In October, the Hometown Cha Cha Cha star was embroiled in a shocking scandal involving his ex-partner. Using an anonymous profile, the ex-girlfriend had accused Kim Seon-ho of several things, including forcing abortion and gaslighting.
The surprising allegations had made several projects and brands drop the actor, including the fan-favorite variety show 2 Days & 1 Night. Kim Seon-ho himself left the cast of Dog Days and 2 O’Clock Date.
Not long after, though, the notorious news agency, Dispatch, had come to Kim Seon-ho’s defense, revealing an alternate version of events substantiated by screenshots of messages and interviews. With the tide in his favor, Kim slowly but firmly made steps back into the limelight, including starring in his debut film Sad Tropics.
Dog Days and 2 O’Clock Date’s decisions, given the circumstances, have come as a surprise to many fans.
Lee Hyun-woo and Ahn Bo-hyun will star in Dog Days and 2 O’Clock Date, respectively, replacing Kim Seon-ho
On December 14, a media outlet reported that Lee Hyun-woo was recently offered a role in Dog Days and has now confirmed his appearance.
Dog Days, the directorial debut of Kim Deok-min, tells the story of multiple people from different walks of life, all connected through their love of dogs.
Set in a veterinary hospital, the film will also star Youn Yuh-jung, Yoo Hae-jin, and Daniel Henney.
On the same day, Ahn Bo-hyun was also confirmed as the lead for the romantic comedy 2 O’Clock Date, which will also star Girls’ Generation’s YoonA.
While the role was originally meant for Kim Seon-ho, Ahn Bo-hyun, fresh off the success of Yumi’s Cells and the noir thriller My Name, will be looking forward to showing his acting chops in this quirky comedy along with fan-favorite YoonA.
Helmed by ace director Lee Sang-geun, whose other works include the 2019 film Exit, 2 O’Clock Date has been described as a meet-cute about “a woman with a big secret and a man who lives on the floor above her”.
The pair, played by YoonA and Ahn Bo-hyun, end up running into each other every day, at 2 pm, making it a 2 o’clock date.
Meanwhile, Kim Seon-ho’s Sad Tropics is set to start filming in December, and the table readings have already begun.