Doja Cat sports face paint at Vogue World, leaves the internet divided

Doja Cat just turned heads with her painted face at Vogue World. The singer wore a white outfit and paired it with intricately drawn patterns on her face and bald head.

The paintwork was done in extreme detail, leading many to assume it was a mask or some other kind of accessory.

Internet users loved the avant-garde look presented by the Woman singer, but not everyone was impressed. People stayed divided about their opinions over Doja's face paint.

Doja Cat is known for her unique style that questions the concept of traditional beauty and fashion. She has time and again adorned interesting outfits and accessories.

The internet had a range of opinions on Doja Cat's painted face

Doja Cat arrived at Vogue World wearing a white top and a white skirt under a white fur coat. The singer accessorized her outfit with white knee-high boots, a chunky necklace and a lace lookalike facepaint work.

The paint covered Doja's entire face and head in a groove-like pattern.

The singer is one of the few celebrities who often experiment with fashion. Her fans cherish her for the bold style, but it also invites criticism from others.

Fans termed the look iconic and expressed that the singer looked "sickening."

Many commented "she ate" under Doja's photos. The phrase is an urban slang which means "successfully accomplishing something."

One user compared Doja Cat to Lady Gaga, who is also known for showcasing unique outfits and looks such as the meat dress the Pokerface singer wore at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards.

However, not everyone loved the look. Many joked about it, comparing the paint work to aliens.

Others compared her to bald characters from movies and animes like 300, Jojo's Bizarre Adventures and Dragon Ball Z.

One user accused her of appropriating vitiligo, a condition which causes areas of the skin to lose pigments causing whitish patches.

Doja Cat shaved her head and eyebrows in August 2022

Doja has always shown an inclination towards experimental makeup. Her "e-girl" makeup tutorial went viral on YouTube. The Get Into It singer has been decorating her face with small painted motifs that include hearts and flowers.

However, she made a bold statement after choosing to shave her head and eyebrows on a live stream last month. She told her fans that she didn't like her natural hair as it created issues while wearing and gluing down wigs.

She explained:

"You guys have seen me wear my natural hair out. I had, like, two eras where my hair would be out. I would straighten it. There was a moment where it was natural, and I don't even wear it natural 'cause I don't feel like it and it's just a f***ing nightmare, dude. I'm over it."

She added:

"Another kind of fun thing is that my wigs are going to lay flatter if I ever do wanna wear a wig. If I wanna do a buzzcut color, I can do any color without actually doing it on my own head. I can do a buzzcut wig."

Her haircut received criticism from the internet as well, but the singer shut it down by saying that she won a Grammy, traveled the globe and produced "hit after hit." She said she did not care about people who didn't find the look attractive.

