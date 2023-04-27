"Dollar Store Air Force 1": New Nike Gamma Force colorways mercilessly trolled online

The much-anticipated sneaker drops of Nike Gamma Force and New Balance 550 is now garnering criticism from fans owing to their similarities. While Nike is set to soon release their popular Gamma Force sneaker model, New Balance has already released the 550 silhouette, leading both brands to be mocked on social media for the similarities.

One fan even deemed the swoosh label's drop to be a "dollar store air force 1":

Fans making fun of Nike Gamma Force (Image via @sneakernews/Instagram)

Nike and New Balance are two of the most popular brands in the athletic footwear and apparel industry. Each brand has its own unique style and loyal following.

Nike is known for its innovative designs and cutting-edge technology, making it a top choice for athletes and fitness enthusiasts alike. The brand offers a wide range of products, including running shoes, basketball shoes, soccer cleats, and more. Nike's signature swoosh logo is recognized worldwide and has become a symbol of quality and performance.

New Balance, on the other hand, is known for its classic, retro-inspired designs and focus on comfort and support. The brand has a loyal following of runners and walkers who appreciate its high-quality construction and attention to detail. New Balance shoes are also popular among people with wide feet or other foot issues, as the brand offers a variety of sizes and widths.

Given their immense popularity, netizens were quick to diss the similarities between them on social media.

Fans troll Nike Gamma Force colorways because of its design-based similarities to the New Balance 550

Nike Gamma Force vs New Balance 550 (Image via @sneakernews/Twitter)

Nike and New Balance have established themselves as leaders in the athletic footwear industry, with a wide range of loyal fans. While each brand has its own unique style and approach, they share a commitment to quality and performance that resonates with consumers.

Now, it seems like both brands have become much too similar as both are releasing quite similar designed sneakers. To be specific, New Balance has already released their 550 sneaker models, and the swoosh label is going to launch its same-looking Nike Gamma Force sneakers on May 1.

Owing to the parallels in the colors and design, sneakerheads commented on an Instagram post by @sneakernews that Nike is a bit late to the party this time, as New Balance released the models first. Many are also saying that they like the New Balance 550 sneakers better than Nike Gamma Force.

Fans trolling Nike (Image via @sneakernews/Instagram)

Fans choosing New Balance over Nike (Image via @sneakernews/Instagram)

Fans choosing New Balance over Nike (Image via @sneakernews/Instagram)

Ultimately, the preference for both Nike and New Balance often stems from a combination of personal choice, style, performance needs, and brand value, allowing individuals to appreciate and enjoy the unique offerings of both brands.

New Balance 550 is currently available on their official site for $109.99. To grab the new Nike drop, stay tuned and keep an eye on the official website for the launch on May 1.

Poll : 0 votes