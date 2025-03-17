Donatos Pizza announces 3 new sweet and spicy offerings: All you need to know

Donatos Pizza has launched three new sweet and spicy menu items, available from March 17 to April 27, 2025. The offerings include the Smoky Hot Honey Pizza, Smoky Hot Honey Chicken Sub, and the permanent return of Hot Honey Wings. These additions align with the brand’s new “Gotta love more” tagline, emphasizing bold flavors and its signature Edge to Edge toppings.

Ad

Promotional pricing includes $4 off on the Smoky Hot Honey Pizza with a special promo code and a $5 Pizza Pals deal for adding sides. Donatos Pizza cited rising demand for sweet and spicy combinations, leveraging trends to expand its menu while reinforcing its commitment to quality and innovation.

Donatos Pizza's new sweet and spicy menu items

Drizzle, Crunch, Repeat: New Menu Firestarters at Donatos Pizza (Image via Donatos Pizza)

Smoky Hot Honey Pizza (March 17–April 27): This limited-time pizza features Heritage pepperoni, hardwood-smoked bacon, aged smoked provolone, caramelized onions, and woodfired chipotle seasoning, finished with Mike’s Hot Honey drizzle.

Ad

Smoky Hot Honey Chicken Sub (March 17–April 27): It is an oven-baked sub with crispy woodfired chipotle chicken, jalapeños, smoked bacon, and hot honey drizzle. It is Smoky Hot Honey Pizza's companion sandwich.

Hot Honey Wings (permanent starting March 17): Returning by popular demand, these sweet and spicy wings are tossed in Donatos Pizza’s hot honey glaze. These were previously a seasonal favorite.

Promotional pricing and $5 pizza pals

Ad

Donatos Pizza is offering $4 off a large Smoky Hot Honey Pizza with promo code "SMOKY" through April 27. The Smoky Hot Honey Chicken Sub joins the new $5 Pizza Pals Menu, allowing customers to add a sub, salad or calzone for $5 with any large pizza purchase. This deal aims to enhance affordability while showcasing the brand’s broader menu.

CMO highlights flavor trends and customer demand

Ad

Jodie Conrad, Chief Marketing Officer at Donatos Pizza, recently emphasized the brand’s focus on trending flavors. The success of the now-permanent Hot Honey Pepperoni Pizza influenced this expansion, reflecting customer enthusiasm for bold combinations. She said in a press release on March 11, 2025:

"Our new Smoky Hot Honey menu items are an elevated take on popular flavor pairings that are taking the restaurant industry by storm. We've seen remarkable enthusiasm for our Hot Honey Pepperoni Pizza, which is now a permanent menu item, and we're excited to build on that success."

Ad

She continued:

"Hot honey is experiencing incredible momentum, and Datassential predicts it will outperform 100% of all other ingredients over the next four years. By fusing the bold flavors of spicy, sweet, and savory, we're creating something truly delicious for our guests to enjoy across multiple menu items."

Availability and participation details

Ad

The Smoky Hot Honey Pizza and Chicken Sub are available at all Donatos Pizza locations nationwide. The Hot Honey Wings will be re-introduced as a permanent item and will also be accessible starting March 17. Customers can use the Donatos website or app to locate participating restaurants and redeem promotions to make the most of these sweet and spicy offerings.

Donatos Pizza’s latest sweet and spicy offerings cater to the growing demand for sweet-heat flavors, blending innovation with its legacy of Edge to Edge toppings. The limited-time items and permanent wing addition, paired with value-driven deals, underscore the brand’s adaptability to trends and customer preferences. Whether seeking smoky depth or fiery sweetness, these options invite fans to explore Donatos Pizza’s expanded menu through April 27.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback