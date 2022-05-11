Doubling Down with the Derricos leaves fans in tears after heartfelt season finale 

Doubling Down with the Derricos returned on Tuesday night for its season finale. This week's episode was all about keeping GG's spirits high as she started her chemotherapy. The family threw a surprise Valentine's Day party for GG to help her feel better. Every week, the Derricos prove that family means everything to them.

As the season finale came to an end with celebrations and happy memories, fans of Doubling Down with the Derricos were left in tears. Seeing Deon, Karen and the kids try their best to keep GG happy also left fans rooting for her to have a speedy recovery.

In the Season 3 finale of Doubling Down with the Derricos, Deon was finally able to convince GG to visit a cancer specialist who suggested that they try chemotherapy with immunotherapy and radiation therapy to help her recover. After her hospital visit, Deon was worried about leaving GG alone, so he decided to stay with her, incase of any emergency.

Meanwhile, the Derrico 6 recorded a love song for GG for the surprise Valentine's Day party the family was planning. Knowing that Deon had been spending most of time taking care of GG without rest, Karen and the girls decided to give him a night off.

They decided to pamper GG by having a girls' night. The next day, the family decorated their backyard in a Hawaiian theme to get GG in high spirits. The party helped GG find the motivation to fight cancer once again, so she could have more time to spend with her grandkids.

Watching the Derricos come together and do so much to make GG feel better, fans were left emotional after the season finale of Doubling Down with the Derricos.

Here's what fans have to say after the season finale of Doubling Down with the Derricos

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that they were praying for GG to recover. Some also shared that they love the family and the heartfelt episode got them in tears.

SHIT BE WEIRD B @IROLLHERBLUNTS Man gigi always got me in my feelings we are rooting for you gigi #TheDerricos Man gigi always got me in my feelings we are rooting for you gigi #TheDerricos

Taff G @DTROYSTAR @TLC No tears left to cry... @karenederrico ..one thing i am sure of..there is no force of darkness that can stop a powerful fanily....we continue to pray for GG..season final of #TheDERRICOs No tears left to cry...@karenederrico ..one thing i am sure of..there is no force of darkness that can stop a powerful fanily....we continue to pray for GG..season final of #TheDERRICOs @TLC

Figuringoutforty @Figuringout40 Awww this family is so sweet. These kids make me smile. This episode was touching. #TheDERRICOs Awww this family is so sweet. These kids make me smile. This episode was touching. #TheDERRICOs https://t.co/s3SE9qM4Xo

AmyLu💗 @Aimyloo @DEONDERRICO #thederricos @karenederrico Gg got me in tears- they're running down my cheeks! Bless GG! I just love the "Love song for everyone", as I've said before- those kids are going to be stars! Gg got me in tears- they're running down my cheeks! Bless GG! I just love the "Love song for everyone", as I've said before- those kids are going to be stars! 🌟 @DEONDERRICO #thederricos @karenederrico

Apart from the heartfelt moments the family shared with GG during the season finale, there was also a surprise for Darian. After much discussion, Karen and Deon finally decided to send Darian to regular school as she wished instead of her being homeschooled.

After her first day, she talked about how her classmates made her feel welcome by showing her around. Deon and Karen also took a much deserved break by going out for a date night on Valentine's Day.

Towards the end of the episode, GG finally managed to convince Deon to stop spending his nights at her place. She promised to call him if she needed any help and not hold back. Though he was reluctant at first, he finally listened to GG and agreed with her.

Doubling Down with the Derricios airs every Tuesday at 10/9 c only on TLC. The show is also available for streaming on fuboTV.

Edited by Somava